Niceville Richard Morgan has developed NFL players. He has won state titles, two at Oscar Smith High in Virginia and another one in Marietta High in Georgia. He has made eight Final Four Trips.

In his CV, the Niceville High School director Charlie Marello and the recruitment committee saw a quantity that they considered uncomfortable among the seven finalists who were knocked down from the 70 applicants who signed up to be the successor of Grant Thompson. And it is greatness that Morgan sees in this Niceville football program.

Morgan first addressed his players after the Eagle Pride band had introduced him as the new main football coach of Niceville, Morgan told: “One word we strive for: greatness. Our culture is greatness. Our standard is greatness.”

If greatness is measured by players' development, Niceville has long been a leader in the panhandle with alums such as Azareyeh and Juanyeh Thomas, Tyre McCants, Eli Fornuis, Finley, Mr. Football Trey Wainwright, Lineman Kimo Makane'ole and Deonte Smith. Morgan's family tree of coaching from 185 university football players, seven NFL players, 21 All-Americans and two Gatorade National Players of the Year fit in that reputation.

If greatness is measured by Final Four Trips, Niceville has had six in the last 20 years because she welcomed a man who has been eight.

But if greatness is measured on the basis of state titles, Niceville has been in the conversation, but has fallen short since he lifted his only state title in 1988. A comedy of special teams is the only reason why Niceville was not in line against St. Thomas Aquinas for the 5A title last December, and last December that Hartbreaker only has amplified Niceville's search for a state title.

Now a new dawn is confronted with the Eagles, which have to do with circumstances that Morgan has never had to navigate before. The most important of them is the transfer portal of Florida, which last season both rejuvenated and exhausted depth cards on the Sunshine State.

The good news is that the Niceville coaching staff will probably remain consistent. Asked if he had plans to bring in someone, Morgan did not mention specific names or said that new employees (outside of an emptiness) are penetrating. This is good news for continuity on the Niceville sidelines after the defense last year under Kody Martin Scheen and Verlonk in specific phases behind Adron Robinson, Brooks Perry, Todd Brigman and Romeo Finley.

On Monday Morgan praised the coaching staff and players for the last four efforts last year. He understands that he has entered a good situation and noted that it has a lot to do with the tireless work of Thompson, who went 64-10 in his six seasons before his resignation that this season was sent by the area outside the season.

But there is work to do to build on improving the winning culture of the Flyin 'n.

“Our goal is to concentrate on daily activities to get better and better,” said Morgan. It is clear that every year the goal is to play for the whole thing in the last game, and that starts by focusing on the children and developing a great culture. If we do that, the process will result in the outcome.

Morgan is no stranger to taking over a program that wants to erase a drought from the state title. In 2019 he led Marietta to his first football championship since 1967, with which he had ended a 52-year drought for the Blue Devils. That was easily the highlight for a nine-year term of office in Marietta that concluded with a 42-64 record and a 2-8 2024 campaign, so Morgan resigned in the outdoor season.

Regarding his style of coaching, Morgan said that he had 4,000 meters of quarterbacks and 2,000 meters. But at the end of the day they are “players about playing” who will decide how he leads Niceville to this new chapter. He will have the advantage of a violation that comes back when Robert Stith, Max Roche and Jay Galindo and Tweeweg Linemen Dalton Perras, Nunu Kridr and Memphis Mays. And he will have a defense led by Harper Campbell, Justus Donahoo, Rymar Tripeaux and Owen Atkins.

“What we call will be based on your strengths,” Morgan told his players on Monday.

We get a better look at the Niceville schedule in the spring football, which starts on 28 April.