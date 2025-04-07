



Stanford, Calif. No. 9 Stanford Mens Tennis won his fifth consecutive match, each on Shutout-Mode, and defeated No. 15 Duke, 4-0, in Arrillaga Tennis Center-Taube Pavilion. The 11th victory in the last 12 games, Stanford improves this season to 18-5 and 9-3 in the ACC. Stanford was in double early, but gathered to achieve the early point with victories over courts one and two. Kyle Kang and Henry von der Schulenburg booked a 6-4 victory over two, while Nico Godsick and Hudson Rivera took a 6-4 victory in the top position to gain the benefit in the game. Godsick and Rivera improved to 5-0 as a unit, while Kang and Von der Schulenburg improve to 3-0. The cardinal remained unbeaten on 8-0, the cardinal got straight profits on courts two, four and six to close the game. Godsick made it 2-0 with an efficient 6-2, 6-0 win over Court Four, while Basing scored a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Court Two. The victory marked the 13th of the season and 10th in double action for both players, while the 30th player base in program history base that 50 career dual victories in Singles. Rivera took the match in court six with his seventh victory of the year, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Stanford meets for the first time as ACC rivals and always improves to 8-2 against the Blue Devils. Stanford will close ACC Regular seasonal action on Saturday 12 April at home against rival no. 10 California. Stanford will Host his second annual donation drive with the second serveand the first serves in the competition at 12.30 pm No. 9 Stanford 4, no. 15 Duke 0 Double

1. Godtick/Rivera (tent) d. Petrovic/Rodenas (Duke), 6-4

2. Kang/von der Schulenburg (Stan) d. C. Krug/Wineegar (Duke), 6-4

3. Dugars/Rhill (Dote) d. Multiple/Raze (Stan) 6-2

Order of finishing: 3, 2, 1 Singles

1. No. 47 Pedro Rodes (Duke) LED (Stan), 6-4, 4-6, 0-1

2. No. 88 Max Basing (Stan) d. Remic Dugardin (Duke), 6-1, 6-3

3. Andreja Petrovic (Duke) led No. 63 Henry von der Schulenburg (Stan), 7-5, 4-5 UF

4. Nico Godsick (Stan) d. Connor Krug (Duke), 6-2, 6-0

5. Alex Razeghi (Stan) vs. Alexander Visser (Duke), 4-6, 6-3 UF

6. Hudson Rivera (Stan) d. Jake Krug (Duke), 7-6 (2), 6-2

Order of finishing: 4, 2, 6

