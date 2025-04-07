Girls Empowering via Sport: How the Turkish Olympic Committee inspires girls to thrive

Northampton, Mon / Access to Newswire / 7 April 2025 / News for International Olympic Committee

For International Women's Day 2025, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) promotes initiatives in the Grassroots in the Olympic movement that offer women and girls the opportunity to get access to and to take advantage of sport. An example of this is the “Empowering Girls Through Sport” project of the Turkish Olympic Committee, which has made an in -depth difference for girls from 10 to 14 years since the launch in 2021, with around 1500 participants so far.

Supported by the IOC via the Olympic Solidarity The Olympic Value Program, the Grassroots program, offers access to sport for girls in three of Trkiye's disadvantaged cities – Gaziantep, Anliurfa and Diyarbakir all year round – who have a low school visit for girls, especially after high school, and where the participation of children in the sport is low.

A total of four gyms were set up in these cities to offer expert coaching in seven Olympic sports, badminton, basketball, gymnastics, handball, table tennis, taekwondo and volleyball. The Turkish Olympic Committee, with the support of Olympic solidarity, finances all costs for the project – from clothing and equipment to gymrenovations and cleaning.

We started the project to contribute to the physical, mental and social development of our girls through sport. We wanted to strengthen their self -confidence and self -respect and support them to continue their education.

Nese Gundogan Turkish Olympic Committee Secretary -General

There are indications that the program already has a significant impact, in which 61.5 percent of the participants have improved their academic performance after they have participated in the project and 96.7 percent have made a strong wish to follow higher education. The findings also emphasize the role of the project in changing gender perceptions within communities and increasing the parental consciousness of the benefits of girls in sport.

Putten inspiration from strong role models

Girls empowering through Sport is not only a safe environment for the girls, but also to inspire. Among the prominent athletes who support the project, EDA Erdem, captain of the National Volleyball Team of Women and Chairman of the Turkish Olympic Athletes Committee and member of the Board of Directors. A triple Olympian, she plays a key role in advocating the project mission.

A participant said: “I have been so happy since I came to the school. I like to spend time with my friends and our coaches. One day I want to become an athlete like EDA Erdem.”

Erdem believes that the program will increase the self -confidence of the participants: “If they continue their lives as strong women in the future, they will say, I am happy that I played volleyball or handball at the time.”

Badminton player Aliye Demirba, who represented Trkiye at the Olympic Youth Games Nanjing 2014, is another athlete who joined the project to inspire children. “I hope these girls will not give up their dreams and they will actually change in the future,” she says.

Many of the girls who participate in the project now strive to follow in the footsteps of people such as Erdem and Demirba, in which more than 75 percent of the participants in the survey stated that they had formed dreams with regard to professional sports career.

Some participants have already had considerable success at the game of the game, for example winning provincial school championships with the Diyarbakir Badminton team and the Basketball team of Anliurfa.

Long -term obligation

Coaches also play a major role in helping the girls to realize their dreams. They are carefully selected and work diligently to offer more than just sports training. They are also seen as mentors, who lead life to the girls, and their impact is extremely positive, where students give them an average score of 4.9 out of 5.

Those who are closely linked to strengthening girls through sport have noticed positive physical and emotional developments in girls and emphasize the importance of maintaining the project for the continuous development of the children.

“Imagine planning a tree,” explains a coach. “You give the water, cherish it and ensure for more than two years. If it does not bear fruit, you could decide to reduce it. But what if it was intended to wear fruit in three years? By cutting it too quickly, you prevent it from achieving its full potential. The same applies to this project – the children will seriously influence the children.”

The Turkish Olympic Committee is not only committed to its continuation, but wants to actively expand the program in cities with similar demography and challenges.

#Sportforallwomenandgirls

The Olympic Values ​​program of Olympic Solidarity offers help to the National Olympic Committees (NOCS) to set up initiatives that enable communities by enabling them to keep themselves busy and take advantage of sport and Olympism, while they are created for athletes to thrive. They also build on the IOCs Olympism365 Strategy to improve the contribution of sport in the context of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations (SDGs).

With the continuous efforts of the IOC, NOCS, international federations and Olympism365-driven programs, more options are created every day for women and girls to participate in and take advantage of sport.

Follow the conversation and discover more inspiring stories with #sportforallwomenandgirls.

