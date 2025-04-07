Sports
Girls Empowering via Sport: How the Turkish Olympic Committee inspires girls to thrive
Northampton, Mon / Access to Newswire / 7 April 2025 / News for International Olympic Committee
For International Women's Day 2025, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) promotes initiatives in the Grassroots in the Olympic movement that offer women and girls the opportunity to get access to and to take advantage of sport. An example of this is the “Empowering Girls Through Sport” project of the Turkish Olympic Committee, which has made an in -depth difference for girls from 10 to 14 years since the launch in 2021, with around 1500 participants so far.
Supported by the IOC via the Olympic Solidarity The Olympic Value Program, the Grassroots program, offers access to sport for girls in three of Trkiye's disadvantaged cities – Gaziantep, Anliurfa and Diyarbakir all year round – who have a low school visit for girls, especially after high school, and where the participation of children in the sport is low.
A total of four gyms were set up in these cities to offer expert coaching in seven Olympic sports, badminton, basketball, gymnastics, handball, table tennis, taekwondo and volleyball. The Turkish Olympic Committee, with the support of Olympic solidarity, finances all costs for the project – from clothing and equipment to gymrenovations and cleaning.
We started the project to contribute to the physical, mental and social development of our girls through sport. We wanted to strengthen their self -confidence and self -respect and support them to continue their education.
Nese Gundogan Turkish Olympic Committee Secretary -General
There are indications that the program already has a significant impact, in which 61.5 percent of the participants have improved their academic performance after they have participated in the project and 96.7 percent have made a strong wish to follow higher education. The findings also emphasize the role of the project in changing gender perceptions within communities and increasing the parental consciousness of the benefits of girls in sport.
Putten inspiration from strong role models
Girls empowering through Sport is not only a safe environment for the girls, but also to inspire. Among the prominent athletes who support the project, EDA Erdem, captain of the National Volleyball Team of Women and Chairman of the Turkish Olympic Athletes Committee and member of the Board of Directors. A triple Olympian, she plays a key role in advocating the project mission.
A participant said: “I have been so happy since I came to the school. I like to spend time with my friends and our coaches. One day I want to become an athlete like EDA Erdem.”
Erdem believes that the program will increase the self -confidence of the participants: “If they continue their lives as strong women in the future, they will say, I am happy that I played volleyball or handball at the time.”
Badminton player Aliye Demirba, who represented Trkiye at the Olympic Youth Games Nanjing 2014, is another athlete who joined the project to inspire children. “I hope these girls will not give up their dreams and they will actually change in the future,” she says.
Many of the girls who participate in the project now strive to follow in the footsteps of people such as Erdem and Demirba, in which more than 75 percent of the participants in the survey stated that they had formed dreams with regard to professional sports career.
Some participants have already had considerable success at the game of the game, for example winning provincial school championships with the Diyarbakir Badminton team and the Basketball team of Anliurfa.
Long -term obligation
Coaches also play a major role in helping the girls to realize their dreams. They are carefully selected and work diligently to offer more than just sports training. They are also seen as mentors, who lead life to the girls, and their impact is extremely positive, where students give them an average score of 4.9 out of 5.
Those who are closely linked to strengthening girls through sport have noticed positive physical and emotional developments in girls and emphasize the importance of maintaining the project for the continuous development of the children.
“Imagine planning a tree,” explains a coach. “You give the water, cherish it and ensure for more than two years. If it does not bear fruit, you could decide to reduce it. But what if it was intended to wear fruit in three years? By cutting it too quickly, you prevent it from achieving its full potential. The same applies to this project – the children will seriously influence the children.”
The Turkish Olympic Committee is not only committed to its continuation, but wants to actively expand the program in cities with similar demography and challenges.
#Sportforallwomenandgirls
The Olympic Values program of Olympic Solidarity offers help to the National Olympic Committees (NOCS) to set up initiatives that enable communities by enabling them to keep themselves busy and take advantage of sport and Olympism, while they are created for athletes to thrive. They also build on the IOCs Olympism365 Strategy to improve the contribution of sport in the context of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations (SDGs).
With the continuous efforts of the IOC, NOCS, international federations and Olympism365-driven programs, more options are created every day for women and girls to participate in and take advantage of sport.
Follow the conversation and discover more inspiring stories with #sportforallwomenandgirls.
Tmok
View extra multimedia and more ESG stories tell from the International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.
Contact details:
Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee
Website: https://www.3bledia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee
E -Mail: [email protected]
SOURCE: International Olympic Committee
View the original press release Op access newswire
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/accesswire/1011933msn/empowering-girls-through-sport-how-the-turkish-olympic-committee-inspires-girls-to-thrive
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Johnny Gaudreau's wife welcomes the baby 7 months after the player's death
- You have been addressed to the US nuclear talks with Iran BBC News
- Hayes Volcano M2.0 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- Why Elon Musk breaks with Donald Trump on prices
- PM Modi on the partition: “ The theory of the two nations was not the choice of common Muslims … Congress has power ''
- Why Tariffs will drive coffee prices higher
- At least six children test positive for measles at Texas daycare amid outbreak
- Two Chinese citizens captured in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, says Zelensky
- Canada warns that residents have moved to us that managers can search for phones
- UNC Asheville – Official athletics website
- Military, Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif confrontation in the middle of the United States, influence of the diaspora
- An overwhelming majority of Turks consider foreign countries as enemies