Wellington, New -Zeeland (AP) Gary Stead Confirmed on Tuesday, he will no longer coach New Zealand in the international formats of Twenty20 and one-day and consider his future in Testcricket. Stead said he expected to take a month to make a final decision. The 53-year-old place has coached New Zealand in all formats since he took over from Mike Hesson in 2018. New Zealand cricket said it would advertise from next week and still have to decide whether it would point out different coaches in different formats. Stead Led New -Zealand to the final of the ICC World Cup 2019, the 2022 T20 World Cup and this year Champions Trophy. He also led New -Zeeland to victory in the inaugural world test championship. The results of Garys were very impressive for a long period and were very comfortable to give him some time to gather his thoughts, said NZC High Performance Officer Bryan Stronach in a statement. At the moment we have a strong preference for a split-coaching role or a only appointment that covers all three formats and that it was unlikely that this would be clearer until we see who brings their name forward. New -Zeeland has just been completed A 4-1 win over Pakistan in a T2 house T20 series and A 3-0 win in the one-day international series. These results were achieved with a bottom side with many leading players who were not available because of the Indian Premier League. I look forward to getting away from touring life for a while and to think about my future, Stead said. My focus was on strong finishing the season with a less experienced team. The last six to seven months has been very busy since September with relatively non-stop cricket promotion. I now want to evaluate my options, but I still feel that I have coaching in me, although not as a head coach in all sizes. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

