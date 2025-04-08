



The New Practice Facility in Utah Hockey Clubs, located in the shops in South Town Mall in Sandy, took an important step forward on Monday with the completion of the structural phase of construction. Smith Entertainment Group held a tour and bundle signature event on Monday morning with players, team staff, chosen officials and media. The facility, which includes 115,780 square feet, is expected to open for team use on 1 September 2025 and for public use in January 2026. Public facilities include a few ice surfaces, eight changing rooms, a team shop/pro store and a multi-use area. There will also be team areas, including a training area, a kitchen, a player lounge, a sauna, a steam bath, warm and cold tubs and an overflow pool. This is where we want to be at home for all of you and for the community that comes in, said Ashley Smith, co-founder of SEG, during the tour event. Everything is about the community for us and bringing our state and people together. Ryan Smith, chairman of SEG, said that he and his team were involved in the players as much as possible in the design process to ensure that it has everything they need. The bundle signing took place 11 days before the one-year anniversary of the announcement that Utah received an NHL team. At that time, SEG reached a number of milestones. UHC president of hockey activities Chris Armstrong spoke about the company's mindset as a key factor for that success. We always talk about what they are needed as an organization, no apologies, “he said. I want to thank Ryan and Ashley for investing in us and offering us the opportunity to do that. Ryan Smith and Ashley Smith, co-owners of the Utah Hockey Club and Smith Entertainment Group, sign an I-Bundel during a bundle-following ceremony in the New Practice Facility in the Utah Hockey clubs in the stores in Sandy 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Why did Utah HC need a new practical facility? The new ice rink will replace Utahs Olympic Oval in Kearns while the teams practice. SEG spent the summer renovating the oval to accommodate an NHL team, although it still has its challenges, especially the walk to a staircase for visiting teams. That was certainly a long walk, said New Jersey Devils defender Luke Hughes when he was asked to visit the oval in February. Utah becomes one of the 31 NHL teams with a permanent practice facility. The only one who has none is the Vancouver Canucks. Ryan Smith also spoke about the facility as an important part of growing youth hockey in Utah, are two more ice creams that will be available for community use. These are community assets, he said. (Creating more ice) is a kind of obstacle to get people out. … it's real, like, how do you create the next great hockey community? The new practical facility of the Utah Hockey Clubs will be under construction in the stores in South Town in Sandy on Monday 7 April 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Ryan Smith, co-owner of the Utah Hockey Club and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group, shakes hands with Utah Hockey Club Liam O'Brien for a bundle ceremony in the Utah Hockey Clubs New Practice Facility in the shops in Sandy on Monday 7 April. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club Defender Ian Cole signs an I-Beam during a ceremony of the signing bundle in the New Practice Facility in Utah Hockey Clubs in the shops in South Town in Sandy on Monday 7 April 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Ryan Smith, co-owner of the Utah Hockey Club and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group, speaks in addition to his wife, Ashley Smith, who is also co-owner of the team and entertainment group, before a tour of the New Practice Facility in Sandh Opnn in the stores in the stores in the stores in the stores in the stores in the stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores in stores stores South Town in Sandy on South Town in Sandy on Monday 7 April 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Jim Olson, a director of Smith Entertainment Group, talks about an open space outside the facility and the most important public entrance during a tour of the new practical facility of the Utah Hockey Clubs in the stores in South Town in Sandy on Monday 7 April 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Jim Olson, a director of Smith Entertainment Group, has a hard hat while talking about plans after a tour of the new practical facility of the Utah Hockey clubs in the shops in South Town in Sandy on Monday 7 April 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News The new practical facility of the Utah Hockey Clubs will be under construction in the stores in South Town in Sandy on Monday 7 April 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Chris Armstrong, left, president of hockey activities with the Utah Hockey Club, is about plans with Rob Cottle, main architect with Babcock Design, after a tour of the new practical facility of the Utah Hockey clubs in the stores in South Town in Sandy on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News A sign shows that the stores in South Town are open for business during the construction of the New Practice Facility in Utah Hockey Clubs in the shopping center in Sandy on Monday 7 April 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Rendings are in front of the ice rink after a tour of the new practical facility of the Utah Hockey clubs in the stores in South Town in Sandy on Monday 7 April 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/sports/2025/04/07/utah-hockey-club-practice-facility-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos