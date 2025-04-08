At 2 p.m. on April 7, the Korean Sports Association (chairman Yoo Seung Min) held an inauguration CE ..





At 2 p.m. on April 7, the Korean Sports Association (chairman Yoo Seung Min) held an inauguration ceremony for Kim Taek-Sooo, the 27th president of the national team, in the Jincheon National Training Center. Kim Taek-Sooo, the new head of the village of the athletes, has an abundant experience as a national player and leader, as well as sports administrative possibilities aimed at the field. During his term of office, he intends to strengthen support for athletes and leaders, together with the stable functioning of the village of National Athletes. In particular, after taking office, we intend to make total efforts to improve the performance of the athletes in preparation for the Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Olympics from 2026 and the Asian Games of Aichi-Nagoya Asian Asian Asian games of 2026, which are away for about a year. Photo = Korea Sports Council Kim is a legend of South Korean men's table tennis that won gold medals during the 1990 summer games and the Bangkok Summer Games and Brons from 1998 at the Olympic Games in Barcelona in Barcelona. After his retirement, he served as a coach of the National Men's team and led the Korean Olympic Committee President Yoo Seung Min to win the gold medal at the Olympic Games in 2004 in Athens Summer. Since then he has built up a wide range of experiences for the field and administration by serving as working vice-president of the Korea Table Tennis Association, senior vice-president of the Asian table tennis federation and secretary-general of the organizing committee for the Busan World Table Table Tennisions. About 200 people, including national athletes, leaders and sports clubs that entered the Jincheon training center, attended the inauguration ceremony to celebrate the inauguration of the village head of the new athlete. “We will create an optimal training environment for national athletes to perform at their best,” says Kim Taek-Sooo, head of the village of the athletes. “We will create an open village culture of athletes in which everyone grows and communicates together through transparent and honest operation based on a culture in which athletes, leaders and managers trust and respect each other.” [Kim Wonik, MK Sports Reporter]

