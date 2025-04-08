Iowa High School football schedules released before 2025 and 2026





Brad Zelenovich from Southeast Polk on the fourth consecutive title of Team Southeast Polk Head Coach Brad Zelenovich discusses the fourth consecutive state title in program history The Iowa High School Sports Athletic Association released football schedules in high school on Monday for the 2025 and 2026 seasons and revealed some seductive matchups for the next two seasons. To make the schedule, groups (class 5a) and districts (class 4a up to 8 player) are made by the IHSAA. Six teams form each group or district in classes 5a, 4a, 3a, 2a and 1a, while seven teams each form district in class A and 8 player. Each school participates against all teams in their group or district and is then assigned opponents for their remaining competitions by the IHSAA based on the preferred list of each school. In addition, programs in classes 2a, 1A, A and 8 player can plan a ninth game if they don't make the late season. Schedules for each program are almost identical in both 2025 and 2026, with the only difference of home sites turning around. For example, Ankeny will be confronted with Waukee in week 2 of 2025, but host Waukee in week 2 of 2026. See below for links on ihsaa.org to view schedules for each team. Read below for some of the most expected matchups every week from the DES MOINE METRO. Schedules for the football seasons of the Iowa High School 2025-26 Best matchups during 2025,2026 Iowa High School Football Seasons Week 1 – des Moines North vs. Des Moines East, Dowling Catholic vs. West des Moines Valley, the Moines Christian vs. Van Meter and the Moines Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt

Week 2 – Southeast Polk vs. Iowa City Liberty, Dowling Catholic vs. Johnston, Waukee Northwest vs. West des Moines Valley, Waukee vs. Ankeny, des Moines North vs. Des Moines Lincoln and the Moines Roosevelt vs. Des Moines East

Week 3 – Southeast Polk vs. Norwalk, Iowa City High vs. Waukee Northwest, Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Waukee, North Polk vs. Adm

Week 4 – North Polk vs. Pella, Ankeny vs. Ankeny Centennial and Dowling Catholic vs. Southeast Polk

Week 5 – Ankeny Centennial vs. Urbandale and Indianola vs. West des Moines Valley

Week 6 – Johnston vs. Ankeny and Iowa City High vs. Southeast Polk

Week 7 – Indianola vs. Ankeny Centennial and Dowling Catholic vs. Waukee

Week 8 – Waukee vs. Waukee Northwest, Johnston vs. Southeast Polk, West des Moines Valley vs. Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial vs. Dowling Catholic and North Polk vs. Lewis Central

Week 9 – Urbandal vs. Indianola and Waukee Northwest vs. Norwalk

Eli Mckown treats secondary school sports and struggling for the Des Moines register. Contact him via[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@Emckown23

