Narwal achieves the fourth profit in a row for ladies' tennis





Rio Grande Valley The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Utrgv) Vaqueroswomen's Tennis team won its fourth Southland Conference (SLC) match Monday, 4-3, on the Incarnate Word (UIW) Cardinals in the Orville Cox Tennis Center. With the competition tied on 3-3, all eyes changed in second-year students Hitakamya Narwal On the field 5. Narwal showed a big fight to respond by dropping the first set of her game to fight through a debilitating second set, which she won to force a completely decisive third party. Narwal was sharp from the first serve, took the early lead and closes strongly to achieve the team victory with a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory. Utrgv (9-6, 6-2 SLC) took the double point in a up and down session. On Court 2, the team of second -yearRhea Makesarand freshmen Mariia Bakhtina Rold to a 6-1 victory to give the Vaqueros the early edge. UTRGV led by various competitions on the outside dishes, but the cardinals (3-12, 1-6 SLC) made a comeback and tied the third and first games at 5-5. Utrgv's second -year duo of Narwal and Madeleine Joffe Secure the 1-0 lead with a gritty finish at the court 3. Behind Joffe's big serve and good defense on the baseline, the Vaqueros won 7-5 to take the point. The Vaqueros extended their lead to 3-0 with a few fast victories on the third and sixth courts. In the third flight, junior Yaiza Vazquez Dominated her match to achieve a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Junior Valentina Urraco Was just as solid in the sixth flight and took a 6-1, 6-3 victory. UIW won the first sets on three courts to keep things tight. The cardinals have moved the shortage to 3-1 with a comeback victoryLyric BonillaIn the second flight, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. They took leads in third sets on the first and fourth courts, but on the fifth, Narwal created some needed momentum for the Vaqueros with her second set of Dub. The cardinals achieved a three-set victoryAmelie MontalvoOn the field 4 to get within 3-2. Makesar and UIW No. 1Estefania GonzalezWere locked up in an exciting and well -played game on the Tophof, where Gonzalez took the first set and rejects it to win the second. Gonzalez forced a tie-scratcher by binding the third at 6-6 and then got to fit Point Point 6: 4. Makesar won three consecutive points to get her own match point, but Gonzalez held to win the game, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (9: 7). Utrgv plays the regular season finale on Saturday at 11 am in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as part of the Shoutdown in South Texas, presented by Rally Credit Union. Result

Double (2, 3) 1. Crystala / Yaiza Vazquez (Utrgv) vs. Estefania Gonzalez/Amelie Montalvo (UIW) 5-5, unfinished

2. RHEA MAGESAR / Mariia Bakhtina (Utrgv) def. Lyric Bonilla/Smilia Matovic (UIIW) 6-1

3. Madeleine Joffe / Hitakamya Narwal (Utrgv) def. McKenzy Byfield/Luciana Paez (UIW) 7-5 Singles (3, 6, 2, 4, 1, 5) 1. Estefania Gonzalez (UIW) def. RHEA MAGESAR (Utrgv) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (9: 7)

2. Lyric Bonilla (UIW) def. Crystala (Utrgv) 1-6, 6-3, 6-1

3. Yaiza Vazquez (URGV) Def. Smili Matovic (UIW) 6-1, 6-2

4. Amelie Montalvo (UIW) def. Madeleine Joffe (Utrgv) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

5. Hitakamya Narwal (Utrgv) def. Luciana Paez (UIW) 1-6, 7-5, 6-2

6. Valentina Urraco (Utrgv) def. McKenzy Byfield (UIW) 6-1, 6-3

