



Greg Millen, whose voice was known to a generation of Canadian hockey fans, died on Monday. A cause of death was not made public. He was 67. Millen was NHL goalkeeper for 14 seasons, and he was especially popular during six campaigns with the St. Louis Blues and three with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who set him up in the sixth round in 1977. He was the competition leader in Rescue as a member of the Hartford Whalers from 1982-83 to 1983-84 and his 215 Wins Rank 88th. Millens came the best season with the blues in 1988-89. His six shutouts that season were more than any keeper, and Millen finished fifth in voting for the Vezina trophy, awarded annually to the NHLS top goalkeeper. However, it was after his long playing career that Millen became a household name in his native Canada. It is with heavy hearts, today we share the sudden death of Greg Millen. He played 14 seasons between the pipes in the National Hockey League for six teams: the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. pic.twitter.com/8bW05ZGSX6 NHL -Alumni (@folumni) April 7, 2025 A successful trip to broadcast started in Ottawa, where he spent 11 seasons as the color commentator of the senators. Millens went from the Blue Crease to the TV cabin smoothly with the senators for their expansion season. His infectious enthusiasm and experienced insights won a favor with viewers and network managers recorded it. Millen worked the 1994 Olympic Winter Games for Canadas CTV within just a few years after debut on TV for the senators. Another Giant Opportunity Beckoned, as Millen Joined the CBCS Hockey Night in Canada, The Countrys Longest-Running Show, in 1995. Aside from a Season Spent with Sportsnet in 1998-99, Millen Worked as part of the Hockey Night Rolis Night Co-Lead in 2007, when he was paired with legendary late play-by-play Broadcaster Bob Cole. Few Canadian hockey broadcasters can compete with the visibility of Millens. Two years before he rose on top of Hockey evening in Canada, the senators for the Toronto Maple Leafs exchanged Millen with his regional tasks. In the same year that he was linked nationally to Cole, Millen became the main color commentator opposite Joe Bowen on Play-by-Play for Maple Leafs Televised Games on Sportsnet and Leafs TV. Millen recently worked in Calgary Flames Games under the hockey evening in Canada Umbrella. Like a broadcaster, Millen three Olympic Games, two world cups hockey, twelve Stanley Cup final and 12 NHL All-Star Games. He formed NHL cover for a generation of Canadian viewers. Born in Toronto on June 25, 1957, Millen spent his entire adult life as an NHL player or broadcaster. He was also co-founder of the Peterborough Professional Hockey Alumni Association; Millen played junior hockey for the Peterborough Petes from 1974-77. Millen is survived by his wife and four children. (Photo: Bob Child / Associated Press)

