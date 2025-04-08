2025 Canadian Junior Championships – Ontario Table Tennis





July 20 to July 23, 2025

Richmond British Columbia

PROSPECTUS DATE 20 – July 23, 2025 Organizational committee Richmond Olympic Oval (host)

British Columbia Table Tennis Association

Table Tennis Canada Coordination committee Amelia Ho (BCTTA)

Marles Martins (Technical Director – TTCAN)

Melanie Ostashek (Operations Manager – TTCAN) Technical officials of tournament Competition manager: Marles Martins, E -Mail: [email protected]

Referee: TBA (to be called by BCTTA)

Deputy referee: TBA (to be mentioned by TTCAN)

Head Umpire: TBA (to be mentioned by BCTTA)

Umpires: TBA LOCATION Richmond Olympic Oval

6111 River Road

Richmond BC, V7C 4N1 HOTEL Executive Airport Plaza Hotel & Conference Center

7311 Westminster HWY

Richmond, BC, V6X 1A3 Standard room: $ 279 (single occupation) or $ 279 (double occupation) per room per night

Junior Suite: $ 299 (1 queen bed + 1 sofa bed) per room per night

Plaza Room: $ 319 (1 queen bed or 2 double beds) per room per night

Tower Condo Suite with one bedroom: $ 359 (1 queen -size bed + 1 couch bed) per room per night

Tower with two bedrooms Condo Suite: $ 409 (1 queen bed + 1 single bed + 1 bench bed) per room per night

Free shuttle from the airport hotel and the airport of hotel from 6 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Hotel reservations: book before 15 May 2025. After that date, the availability of rooms is not guaranteed.

Your special sales contact: Maswood Schah

604-207-7171 Direct

778-879-9766 Cell

[email protected]

Please quote 2025 Table Tennis Canadian Championship

https://executivevancouverairport.com/ Transport Hotel location: The selected hotel is within walking distance of the playing location, no transport required.

Hotel Airport: Transport from the airport to the hotel and back is the responsibility of the participants. Schedule (general) Sunday, July 20: Start Canadian Junior Championships (+ Last Rounds of Senior Championships) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday 23: 9 am to 3 pm Events Individual events

Boys Singles U19 (U19b): Born in 2006 or later

Girls Singles U19 (U19G): Born in 2006 or later

Boys Singles U17 (U17B): Born in 2008 or later

Girls Singles U17 (U17G): Born in 2008 or later

Boys Singles U15 (U15B): Born in 2010 or later

Girls Singles U15 (U15G): Born in 2010 or later

Boys Singles U13 (U13B): Born in 2012 or later

Girls Singles U13 (U13G): Born in 2012 or later

Boys Singles U11 (U11B): Born in 2014 or later

Girls Singles U11 (U11G): Born in 2014 or later Team events

Boysteams U19 (U19BT): 1 team per p/t assoc. (Born in 2006 or later)

Girls Teams U19 (U19GT): 1 team per p/t assoc. (Born in 2006 or later)

Boysteams U15 (U15BT): 1 team per p/t assoc. (Born in 2010 or later)

Girls Teams U15 (U15GT): 1 team per p/t assoc. (Born in 2010 or later)

Boysteams U13 (U13BT): 1 team per p/t assoc. (Born in 2012 or later)

Girls Teams U13 (U13GT): 1 team per p/t assoc. (Born in 2012 or later)

9.1 Some events: Any provincial/territorial association may be eligible as much as possible in the individual events. There is no limit on the number of entries. However, if the entries exceed the capacity of the event, TTCAN has the right to limit the entries based on reviews.

9.2 In Singles, players can enter their own age category Plus a higher age category. Players can enter a maximum of two age categories in singles for which they qualify for age are eligible. Each combination of 2 age categories is accepted, provided the

Contains their own age category.

9.3 Players may only play in one team event (every age category for which they are eligible by age).

9.4 Only entries from the provincial/territorial associations of the members are accepted. Athlete eligible 10.1 To represent a P/T member, a competitor must be:

10.1.1 A member with a good reputation from a provincial/territorial association that has a good reputation at Table Tennis Canada.

10.1.2 A Canadian citizen or permanent resident (evidence required for new players).

Being eligible is checked prior to the draw.

10.1.3 If a player has lived in one or more provinces/areas, the player represents the province/territory for which he/she is on the assessment list on the entry -level deadline.

10.1.4 Players who have changed in the last 6 months prior to the championships of residence, will be treated on a case -by -case basis.

10.2 A player who does not have a Canadian rating (ie does not actively or new) can be nominated by her/his P/T member association for the events. Input process / deadlines Registration is opened: May 1, 2025

P/T Association Registration Deadline: June 10, 2025

Entries confirmed on TTCAN website: June 20, 2025

The input process is announced and placed on the TTCAN website. The entry

Form is sent by e-mail to P/T associations. Draw format and sowing 12.1 The drawing format depends on the number of entries received. Future bulletins will offer more detailed information.

12.2 The Competition Manager reserves the right to cancel an event because of insufficient entries (at least 4 players to keep the event).

12.3 For singles: on condition that there are sufficient entries, the format will be based on groups followed by limited progressive knockout to determine, positions required for the selections of the national team.

12.4 The competition manager reserves the right to change a spelling format for the best interest in the competition.

12.5 The online draw takes place on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 7 p.m. Edt via Zoom.

An invitation with a link for the drawing meeting is sent to all participants and published on the TTCAN website (www.ttcanada.ca). More detailed information follows in future bulletins.

12.6 Sow by assessment:

12.6.1 The latest assessment list from 7 July 2025 will be used to determine the sowing soil for all events where possible.

12.6.2 Singles: In the event that placed players are placed directly in the knock outlook, the number of such placed players will depend on the total input and the number of groups. Groups will be of 3 players and in some cases 4 players if necessary.

For the final phase rounds (32 entry Knock -Out Trekings or Less), the draw follows the latest ITTF rules according to the placement of sowing:

Step 1: Direct placement for seed numbers 1 and 2 at the opposite ends of the main table.

Step 2: Seed numbers 3 and 4 are then drawn.

Step 3: Seed numbers 5 to 8 are then drawn.

Step 4: Seed numbers 9 to 16 are then signed.

Step 5: Seed numbers 17 to 32 are then signed.

NOTE 1: If there are more qualifications from the Round Robin podium, the assigned places that are available in the main table,

Provisional knockout rounds will take place to qualify the exact number of athletes needed to form a complete main draw.

Note 2: Players from the same provincial/territorial association do not come together where possible in provisional groups RR.

Note 3: There will be no divorce due to association in the knockouts.

12.7 Team events:

12.7.1 Every member of the provincial/territorial association with a good reputation with Table Tennis Canada can enter a team in the Canadian Junior Championships.

12.7.2 Every member of the member of the members/territorial table Tennis Association can only enter one team per age for each gender. Players can only play in one age category team (every age category for which they are eligible by age)

12.7.3 Details regarding the Age-Category Team Events Competition format are announced in the information bulletin.

12.7.4 The team format will be the Corbillion style (2 singles +1 Doubles + 2 singles; the best of 5 games).

12.7.5 Each team can consist of 2, 3 or 4 players.

12.7.6 players from different provinces/areas may not form a combined team. Jury meeting The jury meeting will be held on July 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM Edt.

Location: TBD in the information bulletin. Equipment Tables: TBD in the following information bulletins

Balls: Nittaku 3-star

Floor: rubber/silicone sports floor Praise 15.1 The Jacques Betbet Trophy is awarded to the overall best -performing provincial/territorial association. The Point System table will be published in future editions of the Bulletin.

15.2 A Fair Play Award is awarded to a player who demonstrates the most honest playing behavior and sportiness. The referees will nominate players for the referees and competition manager for final selection.

15.3 Medals are presented as follows at the Canadian championships: All individual events for the winner (gold), second (silver) and both losing semi-finalists (Bronze x 2)

All team events for the winning team and coach (gold), second team and coach (Silver) and only the third place team and coach (Bronze).

15.4 All medal receremonies will take place in the gym on the day of the respective final.

Every competitor who receives a medal must be in the sportswear in the sportswear to receive their medal. Prizes Singles: $ 100 per event (a maximum of 2 single events per player)

Teams: $ 300 per team

All access costs include the assessment and administrative costs.

The import form is made available to the provincial/territorial association with

Information provides by e-mail and posted on the TTCans website. Instructions All TTCAN and ITTF regulations are followed where applicable. The referee of the tournament and the TTCAN technical director will apply and interpret the rules in case of doubts.

