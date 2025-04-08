



Provo, Utah– Pine View High School -star Brock Harris is staying in the state of Utah. Harris strived at Byu football on Monday during a hat ceremony meeting at his high school in St. George. Byu -football lands a commitment of Pine View High in Brock Harris (@Brockharris2026). Harris is a four-star too and the number 1 recruit in Utah for the 2026 cycle. pic.twitter.com/zawd5zmgjg – Mitch Harper (@mitch_harper) April 7, 2025 The 6-foot-6, 238 pounds tight final perspective chose Byu during a last six, including Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Utah and Miami. Brock Harris connects to Byu -football Harris is one of the best tight ends in the recruitment cycle of 2026 and a top perspective in the country. 247Sports Composite Rankings have Harris as the 56th General Recruit in the country. They also rank him as the fifth best tight end in the country. Harris is assessed as the number 1 recruit from the state of Utah for the 2026 class. Harris' dedication to Byu gives the cougars their highly appreciated recruit in the Kalani Sitake era (since 2016). According to the 247Sports Composite, Harris has laid the third highly rated Prospect Byu an obligation of since 2000. Harris is a prospect that is haunting BYU for almost five years, because he was a fixture in Byu summer camps. The recruitment has been warmed up in recent months with Harris who visited in-game during the Byu football season and a recent basketball match for men in the Marriott Center against Utah in March. Harris, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Saints of the last days, is planning to serve a mission before he registers at Byu. He also has ties with Byu; His father, Todd, was a former left-handed pitcher for the Byu baseball program in the 90s. Harris is the fifth obligation in Byu's 2026 recruitment class During his junior season at Pine View High School, Harris had 41 receptions for 527 Yards and nine Touchdown -Grijpers. Harris is an athlete at a high level in the tight final position. He thrives on catching fitting in traffic and has also shown that it is a strong blocker. Harris earned recognition as a Polynesian bowl selection and Under Armor All-American last winter. Adding Harris gives Byu his fifth commitment to the high school ranks for the recruitment class 2026. He is the third recruit from the state of Utah and joins Lehi's PJ Takitaki and Skyridge QB Kaneal Sweetwyne. Mitch Harper is a Byu -Sinsider for KSLSports.com and organizes the Cougar Tracks Podcast (Subscribe) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 hours) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's reporting about Byu in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_harper. Do you want more coverage of byu sports? Take us wherever you go. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from the sports leader of Utah. This allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @mitch_harper

