



Asheville, NC – UNC Asheville Ladies Tennis Head Coach Lise Gregory Will retire after the 2025 season, announced today by the Athletic Department (Monday, 7 April). “Lise has raised our tennis program for women to one of the most competitive in the Big South Conference year in year and will leave a permanent legacy on our program,” said director of Athletiek Janet R. Cone. “UNC Asheville wishes her well in her well -deserved pension.” Gregory is retiring as the winning coach of all time in program history, after he had won 190 victories since he took over the program in 2007. Gregory also coached the men's program in UNC Asheville of 2007-13, collecting another 45 victories and earning Big South Conference Coach of the Year Honors in 2012. In her career in 2012. In 2012, the women's program for the previous two time scope of the 2024 Big South Conference Comité for the 2024 Bighence Comité for the 2024 Bigh Conference Comité comité Conference Committee for the 2024 Big South Conference Committee for the 2024 Big South Conference Committee for the 2024 Big South Conference TeNeuken. She has coached 10 First Team All-Conference Singles Selections, 10 seconds All-Conference Singles Selections, Seven First Team All-Conference Doubles pairs and four seconds Team All-Conference Doubles-Pairs on the women's side. She also coached the Big South Conference player of the year each of the last two seasons and three Big South Conference Freshman of the Year Honorees. In addition, Gregory has 21 Big South Conference Player of the Week -awards and 21 Big South Conference Freshman of the Week Honorees. A triple Big South Conference coach of the year on the women's side, she has two Big South Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year-Honores, three university sports communicators Academic All-District Selections and 76 Intercollegiate Tennis associated Scholar-Atleten. Since 2008, the Tennis Program for Women has also been named an ITA All-Academic team every year. “When I started at UNC Asheville in 2007, I certainly didn't think I would be 18 years old here, but it was a hugely fulfilling time to work with incredible student athletes,” said Gregory. “I have been so happy to do a job that I love in a city I love, with incredible support from the Bulldog Athletic Department and the Asheville community.” A national search immediately starts for a new tennis coach for women. About Ladies Athletics Present Partner First Bank First Bank is the banking of First Bancorp and has its head office in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with a total of around $ 12.1 billion. As a community bench chartered by the State, First Bank 113 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina and a national SBA platform operate. Since 1935, FIRST Bank has a tailor-made approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, useful local expertise and technology to manage a house or business. The ordinary shares of First Bancorp are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the “FBNC” symbol. Visit our website www.localfirstbank.com. Member FDIC, equal home provider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uncabulldogs.com/news/2025/4/7/head-womens-tennis-coach-lise-gregory-announces-retirement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos