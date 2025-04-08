



Physical education Majors of the University of Wyoming in the United States, participating in an exchange program with Shanghai University of Sport, gaming table tennis and basketball against local students. GAO Erqiang/China Daily

James Paterson, a 26-year-old post-doctoral student who studies physical education at the University of Wyoming in the United States, recently gave something from his bucket list with a “best experience” in China, who participated in an exchange program for physical education at Shanghai University of Sport. As a member of the delegation of your under the American Short-Term Study in China Initiative, who was launched three years ago by the two universities, Paterson made the trip to China and spent the whole march in Shanghai, where he collected knowledge, inspiration, cultural and living experiences, as well as false new friendships. “I am very happy, because it has been one of my dreams to get here and to do what I love, what physical education is,” he said. “During our time in China we not only expanded our academic knowledge, but we also got something even more valuable perspective. “We have seen firsthand that physical education and physical activity are universal languages. “Although we can come from different cultures and speak different languages, our shared passion for movement and education has been a bridge that connected us all together,” said Paterson, and described the visit as one of the best experiences of his life. Consisting of seven postdoctoral students and two teachers, the Wyoming delegation remained in Shanghai for four weeks. With a focus on sport education, they came to the SUS faculty and students to explore innovative teaching methods in the physical parenting sector. During their stay, the delegation was offered various courses, including special lessons about Wushu (Chinese martial arts), archery and a general overview of China, as well as introduced in traditional Chinese cultural activities, such as calligraphy and tea ceremonies. They also went on special visits to local high schools to observe real PE classes. In their spare time, delegation members were led on relaxing tours around cultural locations in the city, as well as travels to old cities, mountains and cities in the Yangtze River Delta region. Liu Yang, a professor of the School of Physical Education at the Shanghai University of Sport, and one of the organizers of the exchange program, told China Daily that this visit not only wants to present the status and real cases in the physical education of China, but also to teach both parties in the same academic and each other, both theoretically and each other, and from each other theoretically and from each other.

