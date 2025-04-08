Jacksonville, FLA. Christian Laettner, Stephen Curry, Kemba Walker, Anthony Davis.

These names, which have become synonymous with college basketball quantity, forged their legendatus through incredible shotmen, late game heroism and success in the annual NCAA tournament, known to many as March Madness.

This year the Florida Gaters had the pleasure of witnessing one of their players, everything that is possible to confirm his name under the College Greats: Walter Clayton Jr.

Florida Guard Walter Clayton Jr. Drives around Auburn Guard Miles Kelly during the second half in the national semi -final on the last four of the NCAA College Basketball Tournament, Saturday 5 April 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Bynn Anderson) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Once recommended as a very competent football recruitment, Clayton de Gaters has one victory away from winning his third title in school history, but his journey to Stardom was not as linear as others.

Florida Roots

Clayton, 22, was born in Sebring, FloridaBut his family moved to Lake Wales when he was 10 years old, where he quickly became a youth football.

He was just a special race and I am not talking about the way he checked the defensive rear field, said Lake Wales football coach Tavaris Johnson as he spoke with Gaters senior writer Chris Harry. If you just saw him walking through the corridors, there was present to him. He had this modest, relaxed attitude, but that all changed on the field. Walter immediately made a name for himself.

Claytons performance on the football field Snel earned him offers from Premier football programs Such as Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia and more.

In comparison with the offers he received for basketball from schools such as Elon, Jacksonville University and Florida Gulf Coast, it seemed as if the decision to play football would take itself.

Then Clayton and his mother attempted to get more exposure in the basketball world, to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

We got there, and they said, we have nothing for you in basketball, but you definitely take you for football, Clayton said.

At the time, it was that Clayton decided to put down the football cleats and to permanently change them for a few basketball sneakers.

And the rest is history.

Iona and Learning from Rick Pitino

After leaving Lake Wales and switch to Bartow High School, rival Lake Wales, Clayton led the team to back-to-back state championships just before the world came to a halt due to the COVID-19 Pandemie, which limited its recruitment opportunities.

Iona chief coach Rick Pitino, left, speaks with Walter Clayton Jr. (1) In the first half of a first round College Basketball match against Connecticut in the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Albany, NY (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

During his senior season, however, he went to a virtual camp in Orlando, where his game attracted the attention of an assistant coach at Iona University, which was then led by the legendary head coach Rick Pitino.

Pitinos Assessment: Fat, slow and can't shoot, but he can pass, wrote Chris Harry.

The possibility of passing the ball at a high level was apparently enough for Pitino to give Clayton a chance, because after a zoom interview a grant was presented, which led to Clayton chose to participate in the program without even visiting the campus.

While at Iona Clayton started as a first-year student, but it was in his second year when he started showing signs of quantity, causing the team to led in multiple statistical categories, including points, steals and 3-point percentage.

He also spoke strongly about the coaching style of Pitinos and the effect it had at his game.

He uses reverse psychology by saying: you can't do this or you don't want that. For some guys who don't work. It did for me because I understood that I had to adapt to him, not the other way around, and put some bad feelings aside, Clayton said. It was not personal, it was basketball.

His second season at Iona unfortunately ended with an exit in the first round in the NCAA tournament for the final champion Uconn Huskies.

After his second -year season in Iona, Clayton decided that he wanted to pursue greatness elsewhere and soon became one of the most sought after recruits in the transfer portal.

After researching new head coach Todd Golden, to spend some time on the UFS campus and even become a member of the football team on the sidelines, Clayton made his decision to switch to the University of Florida.

Run on collegial quantity

After he joined the Gators in his Junior season, Clayton immediately settled as one of the best players in the team, on average 17.6 points per match and Florida led to a 7 seed in the NCAA tournament of 2024, which was remarkable because the team had missed the tournament in the two previous seasons.

The Gators would take a loss of 102-100 to ColoradoBut it was not due to any lack of efforts at the end of Claytons, who ended the game with a game-high 33 points.

Clayton would solve his efforts even more the following season, and the results were a pleasure to watch for all basketball fans of the university, not just Gator supporters.

Florida Guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) celebrates their victory over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight of the NCAA College Basketball Tournament, Saturday 29 March 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In the 2024-2025 season, Clayton averaged career highs in points (18.5), assists (4.1) and 3-point percentage (39%), earning him All-SEC First Team distinctions, All-American First Team honors, and was consistently named as a finalist for National Player of the Year, which eventually went to Duke forward Cooper Flagg. He has also shot up NBA Draft boards.

As the National Championship Game 2025 approaches, Clayton has the opportunity to add a title to what has already been a phenomenal season that included sparkling performances against two -time defending champion UConn in the Tour of 32, Maryland in Sweet 16, Texas Tech in the last four in the last four. Clayton had 34 points against Auburn to lead the Gators to the title game.

Clayton and the Gators are competing against the Houston Cougars in San Antonio on Monday evening for an opportunity to secure the first national championship of Floridas since 2007.