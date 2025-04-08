



Charlotte, NC (April 6, 2025) For the first time in school history, the Nationally Ranked University of North Alabama Heren Tennis team achieved the Atlantic Sun Conference Regular Season Championship and did this on Sunday afternoon with a 6-1 win against the Queens Royals in Charlotte. The record-breaking year of the Lions continued from the Howard Levine Tennis Center and rolled to their 16th victory of the season. The 6-1 victory achieved part of the regular seasonal title of the conference, whereby North Alabama also established a new Division I program record for victories in a season. The number 72 Ranked Lions also achieved his first conference championship in the Division I ERA with the latest conference championship in 1981 when Una won the Gulf South Conference. After UNA's victory, the Stetson Hatters defeated Noord-Florida with a 4-3 final. This result achieved the number 1 seed for North Alabama in next weekend's Asun Championship in Jacksonville. The Lions are organizing Noord -Florida on Sunday 13 April with a chance to fully win the conference. The record of North Alabama is now at 16-3 in general, while it stays perfect in the game of the conference at 7-0. Queens closed his season with the house Dual and finished the 5-16 general campaign and 0-7 in Asun Play. All six lions achieved a victory in the outing, so that the championship-winning performance about singles and Doubles game were fueled. Second -year Alberto Altur And Birtan Duran Secure singles and double winning, together with first -year students Satori Nakajima . Second -year Be orgiles Together with Altur for the Doubles victory, with junior Lachlan Brain and freshmen Get Dominz Gain singles victories. North Alabama started winning the Dual Strong through the top two double flights. Altur and Orgiles defeated Jan Montero Diaz and win Steveker van Court One, 6-4, while Duran and Nakajima Laurenz Blickwede and Gavin Ryan beat the court two, 6-3. With Doubles Complete, Duran started the Una Momentum with a 6-0, 6-1 singles win from flight four versus Queens' Ryan. Nakajima earned the third team point of the court six and defeated the Luke Coppage of the Royals with a 6-3, 6-0 result. North Alabama took the dual with the victory of Dominguez from the Court of Five, defeated Filippo Scala, 6-1, 6-1. The only point for the royals was won at Hof Twee, but Una's Altur stopped the momentum of Queens with a 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (11-9) Comeback victory of the court three versus Montero Diaz. Brain concluded the Dual van Court One with a 7-6, 7-5 victory versus Blickwede. North Alabama 6, Queens 1 Double 1. Alberto Altur / Be orgiles (Una) def. Jan Montero Diaz/Win Steveker (QOC), 6-4

2. Birtan Duran / Satori Nakajima (Una) def. Laurenz Blickwede/Gavin Ryan (QOC), 6-3 3. Get Dominz / Lachlan Brain (Una) vs. Luke Coppage/Lukas Gosselin (QOC), 5-5, unfinished Singles 1. Lachlan Brain (Una) def. Laurenz Blickwede (QOC), 7-6, 7-5 2. Win Steveker (QOC) def. Be orgiles (Una), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 3. Alberto Altur (One) def. Jan Montero Diaz (QOC), 4-6, 7-6, 1 (11) -0 (9) 4. Birtan Duran (Una) def. Gavin Ryan (QOC), 6-0, 6-1 5. Get Dominz (One) def. Filippo Scale (QOC), 6-1, 6-1 6. Satori Nakajima (One) def. Luke Coppage (QOC), 6-3, 6-0 Match notes

North Alabama: 16-3

Queens: 5-16 Then coming



The No. 72 Lions will go on Sunday 13 April for the outright Asun -Regular season championship, opposite the Ospreys of Noord -Florida on Senior Day of the Una Tennis Courts. First Serve in Florence is set at 3 p.m. For more information about North Alabama Athletics, visitwww.roarlions.comand follow Una AthleticsFacebook“TwitterAndInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://roarlions.com/news/2025/4/6/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-clinches-first-asun-regular-season-championship-at-queens.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos