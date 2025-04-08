Weekly power of schedule and streaming goals week 25

Identifying the players with four games per week and filling your selection with those players can increase your chances of winning your fantasy hockey matchup. That is why our Wekly tools is so useful!

I have combined that weekly schedule with a team defense score that I made using important defensive statistics to find which teams/skaters have the best schedule this week.

How it works:

Team defense reviews are given on a scale of 0-100, where 0 is the best possible defensive team and 100 the worst.

Score: the sum of all defensive reviews that the team is confronted with this week.

AVG opponent: the average defensive assessments that the team will be confronted with this week.

The strength of the schedule is determined by the sum of defensive assessments because we want players who play the most games, but also the easiest matchups.

Light nights: a night in the NHL with eight or fewer games.

Week 25 power of the schedule

Week 25 Streaming goals

Edmonton Oilers

The oilers are bound for the lightest games in week 25 and have the most favorable schedule of light.

Jeff Skinner (LW 27% Roasted)

With all the injuries and his recent game, Skinners playing time should be just as safe as it has been the entire season. HES scored four goals with two assists (six points) in his last eight games, while on average 2.4 SOG, 1.5 hits and 15:49 Toi/GM on average.

Viktor Arvidsson (LW/RW 13% Roasted)

Arvidsson is probably the safest streamer in oilers. Thanks to his shot volume, he is the one with the most consistent use and floor. The experienced wing player has been better in the past month and scored six goals in 14 games with an average of 2.9 SOG/GM.

Calvin Pickard (G 27% Rasted)

Pickard should see a lot of action with Stuart Skinner -injured this week. He was really good lately and went 3-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA EN .925 SV% in his last four starts. If you go even further, it is 5-2-1 with a 2.28 GAA EN .919 SV% in its last nine. With a lot of light nights and a great schedule, Pickard can be a competition -winning stream this week.

Vasily Podkolzin (LW/RW 1% Roasted)

Podkolzin is only a Banger-League target. Since the beginning of March he has only two points (1G / 1A) in 17 games, but he is on average 3.7 hits per match during that time and 15:43 Toi / GM in his last eight games. Hell certainly helps in the hits category and hopefully this week can come back to the score sheet with the increased use.

San Jose Sharks

The sharks have bound for the lightest games in week 25 and have it on the second best light night schedule.

Tyler Toffoli (LW/RW 37% Roasted)

Toffoli has been solid lately and placed seven points (4G / 3A) and 32 SOG (3.2 per game). But if you go even further, he went 36th in Doelen (13), bound for 91st in points (22) and 44 in SOG (92) since mid -January. These are a strong figures for a player for a player that you can add of the exemption wire for the Finasy Hockey final.

William Eklund (LW 20% Rasted)

Just like Toffoli, Eklund has seven points (3G / 4A) in its last 10 games and it has been very good if you go back even further. In his last 22 games he has seven goals and 11 assists (18 points). His shot volume is somewhat limited, so he does not score many goals, but there is a chance that he could be a Point-Per game player this week with strong use (19:23 Atoi in his last 10) and great schedule.

Will Smith (C/RW 11% Roasted)

Smith was burning hot from February 24 to March 13 and at that time placed 12 points (5g / 7a) in nine games. He has cooled a bit in his last nine games, with only three points (1G / 2A), but this shows the high -quality advantage that he could offer as a streamer this week. Smith is an extremely talented young player who quickly saw his use climbing in the second half of the season.

Alex Wennberg (C 1% roasted)

If the first three are all owned in your competition, Wennberg is the Deep League option. His target score is extremely limited, but he can offer strong assistant totals and PP production. Wennberg plays big minutes and is on PP1 in San Jose and arrives week 25 with 11 points (2g / 9a) in his last 17 games.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Four of the Lightnings six games are on light nights, bound for the second most. They have the third best light night schedule.

Oliver Bjorkstrand (RW 13% Rasted)

Lightning does not have great streaming goals because their production is so concentrated for their top players, but Bjorkstrand is probably the best of the rest. He picked up six points (3G / 3A) in his last eight games, but PP1 from PP1 was bumped and is on average only 13:32 Toi / GM during that piece.

Nick Paul (C/LW 10% roasted)

Paul is the opposite of Bjorkstrand. He plays a lot in all situations, but has not been so productive. Paul only has three points (2G / 1A) in his last 10 games, but skating with Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel is putting him on to be a great stream this week. From 8 February to 15 March, Paul had six goals and three assists (9 points) in 13 games, so he can get hot.

Calgary Flames

The flames are bound for the second light nights (4) and have the fourth best light night schedule.

Blake Coleman (C/LW/RW 30% roasted)

Coleman had a great start of April and set him up as a great streamer in week 25. Coleman has two goals and one assist in three games, but it is 13 SOG and 24 Shot attempts in those three games that protrude as elite. It is a small sample size, but only seven players in the NHL have more SOG, only eight players have more shot attempts, and only 12 players have a higher IXG than Colemans 1.66 in their last three games. If he keeps it going for the rest of the season, he could be a competition extraction flow.

Matt Coronato (RW 6% toasted)

Coronato has only one goal and no assists in his last six games, but had four goals and two assists in four games. So he can become red -hot. There is also a great floor built in with Coronato. He plays big minutes (18:57) and has a fixed shot volume (2.5 per match in his last 10).

Detroit Red Wings

Finally, Detroit is tied up with lightning and flames with four light nights and have the fifth easiest light night schedule in week 25.

Marco Kasper (C/LW 11% roasted)

Kasper is probably the only skater that is worth considering in Detroit. He took nine points (6G / 3A) in his last 12 games and has a consistent role in their top 6 and pp2. He was a bit happy and shot 26.1 percent during that piece, so be warned that he could cool down at the wrong time.

Cam Talbot (G 50% Roasted)

With all the light nights and his recent game, Talbot was able to walk a lot through the piece, because Detroit pushes a final second for a play-off place. He was fantastic lately and went 3-1-1 with a 1.72 GAA EN .945 SV% in its last five starts.