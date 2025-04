Yu Yang (at the top, right) poses with Tianjin Jinmen Tiger's head coach Yu Genwei (top, left) during his pension ceremony on 2 April 2025. (Sun fanue/Xinhua) Retired Chinese athletes embrace various careers after the sport of coaching and entrepreneurship to create digital content, fed by growing integration of sport education and evolving development reforms. Tianjin, April 8 (Xinhua)-a genuine pension ceremony preceded the Chinese Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger, as the 35-year-old defender Yu Yang officially said goodbye to professional football. The veteran, who played for both clubs, received cheers and blessings from fans during his farewell. He will become a coach at the Tianjin youth team. China sees more than 3,000 athletes retire annually, with figures that peak during Olympic or national competition years. Many, including Olympic table tennis champion Wang Hao and Badminton world champion Xia Xuanze, have been transferred to coaching rolls, using their expertise to cherish newcomers. Others, such as diving icon Xiong Ni, table tennis star Qiao Yunping, weightlifer Zhan Xugang and volleyball striking Li Shan, have moved to sports leadership. The integration of sports and education has opened new paths, with retired athletes increasingly becoming teachers in physical education or higher education. Entrepreneurial companies also thrive: Olympic gymnastics legend Li Ning built a sports clothing empire, while former Shenzhen FC captain Wang Dong turned his Chaoshan Hotpot startup into a diversified company with more than 2,000 employees. Wang Dong (front, right) and CSL Club Tianjin Jinmen Tiger pose during the sponsor's signing ceremony. (Handout via Xinhua) In the digital era, retired athletes embrace platforms such as Douyin to share live-streaming sales or content. A report from 2024 noted more than 2500 retired athletes who were active on such platforms, with registrations 15 percent on an annual basis. Although some for challenges are confronted after retirement, recent reforms in the development of athlete have improved their skills and prospects. Wang Dong emphasized the in-depth integration of sport education to help student athletes balance academics and athletics. “It can promote a well -completed development of athletes and ensuring that sport contributes to holistic growth,” he said. Retired volleyball player Li Ying emphasized self -reliance. “Self -reliance is the key,” she said, and emphasized continuously and perseverance over former glory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20250408/3183434f3d374a51b9172037401da63d/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos