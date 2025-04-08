Sports
Former test opener will step out of cricket with 27 because of concussion | Cricket
He was the best of a generation, a certain thing to reach 100 tests until he wasn't. Now the former Batting Prodigy Pucovski will officially retire from Cricket, admitted that he still suffers scary symptoms due to repeated concussion.
The Victorian last played Sheffield Shield in March 2024, when he was hit by a delivery from Tasmania Speedster Riley Meredith. It was the 13th well -known concussion of his sports career. The official announcement of Pucovskis comes after a medical panel has recommended that he will retire.
The 27-year-old said his life had changed and it would not have been easy. I'm not going to play cricket anymore, Pucovski told Sen. It has been a very difficult year to say it as simple as possible. The simple message is that I will not play at every level again.
In the few months after that [last concussion] I struggled to get everything done, walking around the house was a struggle. My fiancé was irritated because I did not contribute to chores. I slept a lot.
From there it has been a difficult year, many of the symptoms did not disappear, which led me to this decision. The first few months were terrible, but things didn't leave me.
Fortunately for Pucovski, a promising future awaits. Of course he looked when he was part of the coverage of Kanaal Sevens in recent years, has spoken excitement about opportunities in coaching and sports administration and marries his fiancé on Friday. The couple has been together since 2020.
She's all been, she sees all the difficult times that many people don't, even my best friends, they don't see much of the really difficult parts of it, “he said.
Knowing that I get married at the end of her, this is a decent grounding, where you just go a bit, okay, yes, yes, there are many things going on, but there are also more important things in the world.
Even without the threat of being confronted with fast bowlers of 22 Yards, Pucovski knows that his future will not be without a challenge. He still manages concussion symptoms and related threats to his mental health, with a range of health problems.
There is a lot of fatigue, which is pretty bad, I still get normal headache, I struggle with a strange thing that has been absolutely bizarre for me, I really struggle with things on my left, he said.
He admitted that the pain is not limited to his head. It is quite difficult at the moment, I really had trouble watching one of the cricket in the summer, knowing that I was not involved, especially the following and even following the [Sheffield] Shield stuff was quite difficult because I was just desperate to be part of it and it is difficult to be on the sidelines.
But he sees a future for him in Cricket or Sport wider. I think in the long term, it is probably my first great love in a certain sense. You will always come back and always have that desire to help, he said.
If I can't play at the level I want to play on, hopefully hopefully help other people get there, or possibly work on sports administration in the long term. I have always been pretty passionate about business and sports companies and things like that, and also getting the high performance and getting the best out of people. The beauty is that there are always different ways to get that solution.
Pucovski played his only test in January 2021 against India on the SCG and scored 62 in the first innings. He ends with a first -class average of 45.19 that includes seven centuries and does not have a highest score of 255.
He said his flodige green meant so many different things, but moreover, proud. It will probably just be one of those things that always smile sick when I think about it, just because it was such a special moment. Unfortunately I only had to wear it once, instead of 100 times, but once is still when you grow up and you are five and you are 10 and you look at things like that, you probably just think, if I can wear it, it would be the best.
