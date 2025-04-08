Vikings help with starting the Women's Flag Football League with historic Jamboree





Augustana -head coach Kiley Coyne repeated Lee's feelings. Coyne, who also plays Semipro Football for the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards of the Women's Football Alliance, proudly expressed the continuing to defend women's sports. “The good thing about flag football is that it is so inclusive. You don't have to be a freak athlete to play flag football. So these women who came in who may play softball or basketball in high school, but are not recruited at every university to play that sport, they can [play flag football] here. And the NFL and the Vikings have really set up a great competition for us to start that. “ Coyne is also grateful for the support of Vikings Fullback and Augustana Alum CJ Ham, who has long been in favor of girls' flag football from the level of the youth competition, and she pointed him out that Augustana (also the nickname of the Vikings) was strong about participating in the women's competition. “It's just a cool connection with CJ and we wanted to do this in South Dakota,” she said. Just on the road of the University of Northwest, Tavian Swanson works as an assistant coach for Bethel University Men's Tackle Football team and will also serve as the main coach of the Women's Flag. Swanson explained that although the contact element of Tackle football is clearly removed, there are many parallels in the coaching approach. “Now I have to split it into the basis to prepare these girls to go,” he said. “That can just be views, to look at the ball, not to view the ball, all these different types of things. I really have to split it into the bare bones and build it out. “For me it is also a learning experience of teaching the women:” Hey, you are not suitable for going into a tackle; you are going to go well for a flag, “Swanson noted.

