



Charlotte, NC (April 6, 2025) The tennis team of the University of North Alabama wiped the Queens Royals on Sunday and obtained a flawless 7-0 result from Charlotte, NC The last road from North Alabama ended in the victory for the Lions and took all seven points in the matchup versus the Royals. Una's earned his fifth season Sweep from an opponent, which led to the 15th victory of the campaign. The victory also brought the record of Division I of the program for victories in a season. The record of the Lions is now at 15-3 General and 7-1 in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The royals fell to 1-17 general and 0-7 in conference game. Noord -Alabama was led by senior Stanislav Bobrovnikov and junior Eeva Ristola who earned a singles and doubles the victory. Juniors Senem Oceal insured a singles winning, together with second -year students Ada Karabacak And Mathilde Delaney . Karabacak also achieved a victory by forfeiting the Doubles Court with senior Anoek Pruijmboom With pruijm tree that also wins due to the forfeiture of the Sixth Singles flight. Two double races were played because of the third double flight that was forfeited by the royals. With a double victory already in hand, Bobrnikova and Ristola sent the dual in Singles with a 6-1 win over Lucy Hogan and Andreea Onitoiu. Delaney started Singles with a perfect victory from Court Five and beat Jett Coetzee, 6-0, 6-0. Ristola took the second singles victory for the Lions and achieved a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Onitoiu. The victory of Ristola also achieved the Dual team because of the sixth singles flight, which resulted in a queens impression. Ocal added the third singles victory with her victory from flight five and defeated the Royals' Audrey Serbian, 6-2, 6-1. Karabacak defeated her opponent of the second flight and defeated Zoe Cvitanovic, 6-2, 6-1. The last victory for UNA came from the court one and Bobrovnikova, who was going to beat Hogan with a 6-3, 6-2 result. North Alabama 7, Queens 0 Double 1. Stanislav Bobrovnikov / Eeva Ristola (One) def. Lucy Hogan / Andreea Onitoiu (QOC), 6-1 2. Lena Karlovac / Mathilde Delaney (Una) vs. Jett Coetzee/Zoe Cvitanovic (QOC), 5-2, unfinished 3. Ada Karabacak / Anoek Pruijmboom (Una) wins by forfeiture Singles 1. Stanislav Bobrovnikov (Una) def. Lucy Hogan (QOC), 6-3, 6-2 2. Ada Karabacak (Una) def. Zoe Cvitanovic (QOC), 6-2, 6-1 3. Eeva Ristola (One) def. Andrea Onitoiu (QOC), 6-1, 6-1 4. Mathilde Delaney (One) def. Jett Coetzee (QOC), 6-0, 6-0 5. Senem Oceal (Una) def. Audrey Serbian (QOC), 6-2, 6-1 6. Anoek Pruijmboom (Una) wins by forfeiture Match notes North Alabama: 15-3 Queens: 1-17 Then coming The lions are set up for their last house dual before the late season, looking for an Asun Regular season championship at home against Noord -Florida on Sunday 13 April. First Serve versus de Ospreys is set at 11 am With a victory, the Lions will conquer at least part of the Asun Regular Season Championship. Stetson and Noord -Florida are tied with una with one loss each. For more information about North Alabama Athletics, visitwww.roarlions.comand follow Una AthleticsFacebook“TwitterAndInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.roarlions.com/news/2025/4/6/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-earns-7-0-sweep-over-queens.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos