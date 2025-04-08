Broncos fights with pioneers in NCAA frozen four

Kalamazoo, me. – Western Michigan plays on Thursday evening in the very first frozen four in the Enterprise Center. WMU and Denver will struggle for the fourth time this season. All three meetings this season have been one-goal competitions.

Last time -out

The Broncos won the Fargo Regional with a few victories in the state of Minnesota (2-1 2o) and Umass (2-1). The brown and gold are now the last seed that remains in the national tournament.

Flaring broncos

WMU is the most popular team in the nation and wins its last eight games and 21 of the last 24. WMU has one loss of regulation since the calendar turned until 2025.

During his eight-game winning streak, Western Michigan surpassed his opponents 37-16. In the new year, the Brown and Gold 107 goals added goals, while allowing only 51.

The Run of the Broncos did not come easily because they have defeated four arranged teams in a row during the current profit freak (North Dakota, Denver, Minnesota State, Umass). WMU has a NCAA that leads 32 victories this season, with 13 against nationally arranged opponents. That number jumps to 19 if you record teams those voices receive.

Leaning on Liam

Junior Vooruit Liam Valente has been quite in the tear lately and nothing has changed during the Regional Fargo. Valente registered three points on two goals and one assist in the two wins, which led him to be called the most striking player in the region.

He was quite the hero during the regional weekend, because he gave an assist of the playing goal against the state of Minnesota. He also scored the first goal of WMU in both games to lead a few victories.

The Swedish sniper has a point in eight consecutive matches, a total of nine points on two goals and seven assists in that piece. This season he is a career -high 33 points up to and including 40 games this season.

Hammering

First -year goalkeeper Hampton Slukynsky Took over as the starting goalkeeper of the team in mid -February and he has been extraordinary since the announcement. The Warroad, Minn. Native started with the last 11 games for the Brown and Gold.

In that piece, Los Angeles Kings's Draft Pick has a 10-1-0 record to join 241 Total Saves. He has won four consecutive matches against ranked opponents.

Although he is a first -year player, he has been performed at a number of big moments. In six Postseason matches he has recorded a 6-0-0 record, 1.62 goals against average EN .931 savings percentage. He was even better in the regional Fargo and placed a 0.82 GAA and .966 savings percentage in two wins. He was appointed as the all-tourament team of Fargo Region.

In the season, the young has a 17-5-1 record, 1.92 GAA EN .923 SAVE percentage. He has made 549 total saves.

Valuable veterans

West -Michigan is led by a group of seniors who have led the Broncos to new heights. It all starts with captain Tim Tea who has set new career heights along the way and broke some program records.

Washe comes in the frozen four with 35 points on 16 goals and 19 assists. Half of his goals are game winners, which is a program for a single season. He is a shy of the career record of 12 game-winning counties that have been established by Ethen Frank. In addition, the Clarkston, Mich. Native with the program by thick and thin. In a victory on March 29 at Umass Brak Brak Brak Brak Brak Brak the Game Record of the program of the program, skating in his 169th match.

Together with Washe, Matteo Costantini And Cam Knuble Serve this season as captains. The two have combined 36 points with 13 goals and 23 assists. On the blue line, Brian Kramer And Robby Drazner This year it became a member of the program as transfers and fits effortlessly. They are a combined +40 and have 30 points.

Exploring the pioneers

Denver is the best score team in the nation and has won five of the last six games. Du's only loss in that piece is a double setback in West -Michigan. The Broncos are 2-1 against the Pioneers this season.

Denver is led by Jack Devine and Aidan Thompson, who are both more than 50 points this season. Devine leads the nation with 57 points, while Thompson is just behind with 54. Zeev Buium is the best blue lining in the country, because he wears 48 points on 13 goals and 35 assists in the frozen four.

Matt Davis is solid in the net, because he has a record of 29-9-1 to go along with a 2.07 goals against average and .923 savings percentage. However, WMU has had some success against him over the years. Since he became DU in 2023-24, Davis has allowed 16 goals and has a 2-3-0 record against the Brown and Gold.

NCAA Tournament results of all time

1986 vs. Harvard (Cambridge, Mass.) L, 2-4, 2-7

1993 vs. Wisconsin (Albany, NY) L, 3-6

1996 vs. Clarkson (Albany, NY) L, 1-6

2011 vs. Denver (Green Bay, Wis.) L, 2-3 2OT

2012 vs. North Dakota (St. Paul, Minn.) L, 1-3

2017 vs. Air Force (Providence, RI) L, 4-5

2022 vs. Northeastern (Worcester, Mass.) W, 2-1, OT

2022 vs. Minnesota (Worcester, Mass.) L, 0-3

2023 vs. Boston University (Manchester, NH) L, 1-5

2024 vs. Michigan State (Maryland Heights, MO.) L, 4-5, OT

2025 vs. Minnesota State (Fargo, ND) W, 2-1, 2o

2025 vs. Umass (Fargo, ND) W, 2-1

2025 vs. Denver (St. Louis, MO.) TBD

NCAA Points Leader of all time

3-troy Thrun 2 GP, 1-2-3 (1986)

3 – Liam Valente 2 GP, 2-1-3 (2025)

NCAA goals leader of all time

2 – Dan Dorion (1986)

2 – Frederick Tiffels (2017)

2 – Liam Valente (2025)

Single Game NCAAs Goals Leader

And Dorion – 2 vs. Harvard, 22-3-1986

Frederick Tiffels-2 versus Air Force, 24-3-2017

Single Game NCAA helps leader

Matheson Iacopelli – 2 vs. Air Force, 24-3-2017

Most saves in an NCAA tour lady

Jerry Kuhn – 35 vs. Denver, 18-8-2011

Consistency is the key

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, West-Michigan has been consistently to the top teams in the nation, and the polls reflect that. The Broncos have now made four consecutive NCAA tournaments and last week in the national polls vixored in the national polls.

This is the first time in the program history that WMU has reached the national rankings. The 29 voices in the first place were also the best program. The Broncos have been arranged in the Top 20 since 11 October 2021.