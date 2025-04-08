



Byu football balls The latest recruitment gain is a big one. Very recommended tight end Brock Harris has committed himself to the cougars, he announced on Monday at the 247 Sports Ultimate College Football Show. The 6-foot-6, 238 pounds Harris is assessed as a 4-star recruit by 247 SportsRank as the number 1 high school perspective in Utah for the 2026 class, as well as the no. 5 tight end in the country. Special Collector's Issue: “1984: The year byu was unparalleled” Get an inclusive look in the national championship season of Byu Football 1984. Harris Current 0.9719 compiled score of 247 Sports makes him the third highest rated commit in Byu program history, only chased Me me And Love Mohetau. He chose the cougars above more than 30 other P4 offers, including colleague finalists Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Utah. In three seasons at Pine View High School in St. George, Harris has recorded 128 receptions for 1,796 Yards and 22 Touchdowns. After his last year at Pine View this fall, Harris is planning to serve a Saint mission on the last days and to return on time to connect byu prior to the 2027 campaign.

