PE Majors from the US get valuable China experience

Physical education Majors of the University of Wyoming in the United States, participating in an exchange program with Shanghai University of Sport, gaming table tennis and basketball against local students. (Gao Erqiang / China Daily)

James Paterson, a 26-year-old post-doctoral student who studies physical education at the University of Wyoming in the United States, recently gave something from his bucket list with a “best experience” in China, who participated in an exchange program for physical education at Shanghai University of Sport.

As a member of the UW's Delegation under the American Short-Term Study in China Initiative, launched three years ago by the two universities, Paterson made the trip to China and spent the entire Mars in Shanghai, where he collected knowledge, inspiration, cultural and living experiences, as well as forged new friendships.

“I am very happy, because it has been one of my dreams to get here and to do what I love, what physical education is,” he said.

“During our time in China we not only expanded our academic knowledge, but we also got something even more valuable perspective.

“We have seen firsthand that physical education and physical activity are universal languages.

“Although we can come from different cultures and speak different languages, our shared passion for movement and education has been a bridge that connected us all together,” said Paterson, and described the visit as one of the best experiences of his life.

Consisting of seven postdoctoral students and two teachers, the Wyoming delegation remained in Shanghai for four weeks. With a focus on sport education, they came to the SUS faculty and students to explore innovative teaching methods in the physical parenting sector.

During their stay, the delegation was offered various courses, including special lessons about Wushu (Chinese martial arts), archery and a general overview of China, as well as introduced in traditional Chinese cultural activities, such as calligraphy and tea ceremonies. They also went on special visits to local high schools to observe real PE classes. In their spare time, delegation members were led on relaxing tours around cultural locations in the city, as well as travels to old cities, mountains and cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Liu Yang, a professor of the School of Physical Education at Shanghai University of Sport, and one of the organizers of the Exchange program, said China daily That this visit is intended to present not only the status quo and real cases in the physical education of China, but also to help both parties in the same sector to better understand and learn from each other, both theoretical and practical, academic and cultural.

Inspiring lessons

“In recent decades, China has placed more emphasis on physical education and health, which is mainly reflected in the revisions of the national curriculum standards, and the increasing part of PE scores in our unique entrance exam for high school, or Zhongkao. Physical education in Chinese schools has seen enormous changes, “said Liu.

He explained that the updated national curriculum standards have made physical education and health a mandatory course in schools.

The students have different options and are expected to learn basic sports skills, such as walking, running and jumping in the first two qualities in primary school, followed by more focused skills in senior figures, such as ball games, track and field, gymnastics, swimming and a diverse range of other activities. In particular, traditional Chinese sports and cultural pastime, such as Tai Chi, Dragon Boating, Dragon and Lion Dances, as well as trendy sports such as skateboarding and rock climbing, are also included in the PE jobs in schools.

During the exchange visit, a PE class with Dragon Dancing on the Shanghai Min Li High School impressed many of the delegates. After observing the lesson, the visitors joined together with the students in a Double Dragon Dance exercise.

During a visit to the Shanghai Datong High School, the representatives played a basketball game with students, and during a visit to Shanghai no. 8 Senior High School they were inspired by the application of digital technologies.

They also saw the differences between Chinese and American physical education.

“I was fascinated (due to the differences). The teachers gave highly organized and well -structured lessons. They had the students active all the time, with very little downtime and very little instruction,” Paterson said.

“I would say that what I like about the Chinese PE is that it is very traditional, which means that the teacher has a greater role in the classroom, ensuring that things flow smoothly and that students follow instructions.

“In America, the largest we are trying to do, meet the needs of our students, and we try to explore various educational options.”

Kayla Marsh, a 24-year-old Delegaat, shared similar sentiments: “I think the biggest difference is that the students here make a lot of effort by being physically active for probably 80 percent of the lesson, if not anymore. While we are no longer in the US, but it is more to think that it is more than the other time.

Kelly Simonton, university professor of physical education of teacher training at the University of Wyoming, and an instructor of the delegation, were shown a different side. He noticed that Chinese students tend to give a priority to one or two sports and was competent and very well informed about them, while American students have more general exposure, 15 or even 20 different sports.

Despite the differences, both Chinese and American physical educators have comparable goals. They want to help students develop the skills needed to participate in various physical activities, to promote a healthy lifestyle and to create lifelong movers.

Liu pointed out that the most important instructor as knowledge and skills of physical fitness offers the PE teacher also plays a crucial role in contributing to the social, personal and emotional growth of students, in which the American delegates share valuable experience.

Participants in an exchange program between the University of Wyoming in the United States and Shanghai University of Sport participate in Chinese cultural experiences. (Provided daily to China)

A shared language

During the one -month program, Learning was not a one -way street. The delegation members also contributed by giving a “sporting education model” class on campus with their partners postdoctoral and non -brediced peers in the same major physical upbringing at SUS. They designed and taught the class together and offered volunteers innovative PE courses that combine Chinese and American functions.

The volunteers were also SUS students, who are neither sport nor physical education. They attended the special lesson almost every morning in March. Each lesson lasted 1.5 hours and concerned badminton, basketball and fitness routines, in addition to other sports and activities.

Liu Yixi, a 20-year-old SUS student with a main subject of journalism and communication, was one of the volunteers.

She shared with China daily That the lesson did not look like the PE classes she had followed before, and it caused her interest in sports.

“The whole class was like playing a game, so we work in teams and compete with each other. After warming up, the teacher would normally divide us into different teams. We would brainstorm about a team name, and each team member had a role, such as the coach, trainer, equipment manager, Cheerleader and Time Performer,” she explained.

“Then, as a team, we would do something sport and compete to be the champion and get a prize.

“I found it very interesting and motivating,” she said.

She was particularly impressed by the teamwork and sporting aspects that was emphasized during the class. Students would get extra points if they showed team spirit, or for showing friendliness and respect for rivals.

The Wyoming experience was not even exclusively for this class, but has also been demonstrated in other topics. Since the two universities started working together in 2018, SUS has sent many students to visit you, where they received the science they later used in the classes in China.

Simonton was also happy to see the integration of the Wyoming experience.

“One of the cool and really important things is, we have been able to exchange the strategies that we use a lot in the US, but are less known in China and vice versa. The Sus PE -students are great. We taught them a class for a week, and then they used our strategies and tried them with their colleagues,” he said.

“We may speak different languages. We can have different values. We may have different views on many different things. But we have this common interest in sport, and it connects us whatever happens,” Marsh said.

Bridge

Apart from the academic profit, this program has enabled young people to both parties to get to know each other better in many aspects.

“Sports can serve as a good connector. In addition to the academic side, we also wanted the delegation to know about daily life in China with real, firsthand experiences. Young people represent the future, and the youth communication on this program will not only benefit the American delegation, but also our students. They got to Understand, Talk to and Learn from Each Other, “Said Zhang Zhe, Interim Deputy of the Office of International Affairs at Shanghai University of Sport.

When approaching the end of the program, the delegation members summarized their journey together with various keywords. Marsh mentioned “educational, beautiful and inspiring” as Hare, Simonton opted for “growth, relationships and improvement”, and Liu Yang opted for “unforgettable, opportunities, physical education and friendship”.

And Paterson, who gave a speech on behalf of the delegation members during the final ceremony of the program on March 27, said his journey was about “connections, community and culture”, concluded: “We have built friendships that last a lifetime. Each of these experiences not only expanded our understanding of China, but also strengthened our band as a group, one forever, one for always one” “”