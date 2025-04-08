Sports
Australian, Victorian cricket player retires after concealing
I wish I might come under better conditions, Pucovski said. I'm not going to play cricket anymore. It was a very difficult year to say it as simple as possible.
It had always been my dream because I can remember to play for Australia and of course I was in that happy position in 2021 to play a game. My ambition didn't stop there. I wanted to be that guy [who] Was a leader of the batting unit and an ordinary Australian player and hopefully play 100 tests.
There is an illustrious group of veterans with one test. Unfortunately that is where my journey ends.
Pucovski, one of the brightest young slab talents in Australia, made scores of 62 and 10 on test debut against India on the SCG in 2021. He made 2350 first -class runs on an average of 45.19.
After having had a dozen concussion at various times in his career, Pucovski made a Sheffield Shield Century against NSW, which was ultimately his penultimate game of Cricket.
In Victorias Next Figture against Tasmania, Pucovski was hit by Fast Bowler Riley Meredith, which led to another challenging recovery.
When the symptoms are underway, it is pretty frightening, Pucovski said. My family has noticed a bit of a difference in me that part is pretty scary. No matter how difficult it is, I think it will come to a point where you just have to accept it.
The first few months were absolutely terrible. Walking through the house was a struggle. My fiancé was not too happy because I could not contribute to many of the chores. I slept a lot and didn't sleep at all.
From there it has really been a difficult year, because many of the symptoms have not really disappeared.
I only turned 27, the space of concussion is very young. You don't really know what is what is. You quickly learn that this is a difficult space to act in. Much of the research is not entirely there.
Last year Pucovski was advised to play again by a medical panel with representatives of Cricket Australia, Cricket Victoria and independent experts. It was generally reported that his time was coming to an end, but Pucovski said he wanted to make a decision when he was symptom -free.
The medical panel advised that I will retire from professional cricket and of course [that was] A very difficult thing to come to terms, said Pucovski. I felt that I had come across the hill with a few things.
I think that you can not let anyone retire technically … It was made clear to me that it was a strong recommendation, but the final decision was ultimately up to me.
Since then I have spent a ridiculous amount of time trying to find different answers, see experts, try to understand what the brain injury is and why is this going on.
The difficulty is the fear of the unknown.
Load
Pucovski, who is getting married on Friday, has accepted a role as head coach of the Premier Mens program of Melbourne Cricket Clubs. He said he had struggled to come to terms with not playing for Australia and Victoria in the last 12 months, but gave priority to his long -term health.
You want to hold that dream for as long as possible, but the downside is that you just want to feel better because you want to live your life normally, Pucovski said.
Yes [it is scary]. At 27 I came for so much for me and so many things that I want to achieve in my life.
