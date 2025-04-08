UCO main football coach arrested, accused of Dui

Arrested on suspicion of Dui, Bronchos main football coach Adam Dorrel gets the help he needs.

In a statement on Monday, the University of Central Oklahoma said that they assist the coach.

911 Caller: waved over all lanes, for all cars, turned again and jumped on the sidewalk. He drove on the sidewalks and just hit the brakes.

Thursday, just after 5 p.m., calls to 911 a whimsical driver.

911 Beller: Someone can go and see them, see if they are drunk or something, but think it would be a good idea before they cause a huge accident.

On the Dash Cam video, an officer locates the vehicle of Dorrel in the middle of a road.

Police: Hello, how are you?

Dorrel: Good.

Police: everything good?

Dorrel: Yes

The officer reported that Dorrel had difficulty communicating, his speech was unclear, smoke for alcohol.

Officer: let me ask you this, how much alcohol did you consume today?

Dorrel: None.

When he was pressed, Dorrel told the officer that he was going through a difficult time.

Officer: If you have a difficult time at home. Is that what's going on?

Dorrel: Yes, it's very rough.

Officer: Okay, I am married, I am divorced now, but I understand it stressful, especially if your children are concerned.

Dorrel: very stressful.

Dorrel later refuses to leave his vehicle.

Officer: I give you a legal order to get out of the vehicle.

Dorrel: No.

Officer: Do you refuse to get out of the vehicle?

Dorrel: I am.

The police helped Dorrel from his vehicle.

Police: Put your phone down and get out of the vehicle, get out or I'm going to take you out.

Refusing an austerity test — Dorrel became agitated with another officer.

Dorell: Are you wearing your bodycam? Yes, or no?

Arrested and taken to prison — Dorrel apologizes. Later he thanks a policeman for the way he dealt with his arrest.

Dorrel: I appreciate you.

Officer: yes sir.

Dorrel: No, seriously. The way you processed me could have hit me on the floor, and you didn't. I appreciate you.

UCO officials said that Dorrel regretted and responsibility for his actions. The university also said that they evaluated options to keep him responsible.

In the meantime, an associated head coach will lead the football program.

Dorrel finished his fourth season as a main football coach in Central Oklahoma in 2024. He was also named 14th head coach of the historical program in December2021, according to Uco Athletics.

UCO officials released the following statement on Monday in response: