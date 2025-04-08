



“I am 27 and hopefully I have a good life for me … I no longer want to do damage to my brain.” Image: Will Pucovski was once seen as the future of the Australian cricket when he made half a century about his test debut against India in 2021. Photo: ICC/X Former test batsman Will Pucovski confirmed his retirement of cricket at the age of 27, while the Australian was struck by a ball more than a year after a ball in a domestic competition. The resident of Melbourne was once seen as the future of the Australian cricket when he made half a century on his test debut against India on the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2021. However, it was to prove his only international competition because he sustained a shoulder injury in the field and was never able to break back in the team because of repeated bounds of concussion. Pucovski confirmed on Tuesday to the radio station SEN that he was still suffering more than a year after symptoms after he was hit by a delivery of Tasmania Fast Bowler Riley Meredith in a Sheffield Shield match in Hobart. “From there it has been a difficult year, many of the symptoms have not disappeared, which led me to this decision,” said the former Victoria number three, who fought headaches, dizziness and lethargy. “Unfortunately, it has now come into a stage in which the job (I) still suffers for a year or so, still not really have the answers I searched in terms of why I still get these symptoms, and it's time to make this decision.” The setback he suffered against Tasmania was the 13th well -known copy of concussion about his career that started with a huge promise when the right -handed runs got in Victoria's top order. While he is about to play test cricket, Pucovski pulled himself out of selection several times to manage psychological problems that were linked to concussion. He told Sen that he was still suffering from fatigue and with 'things on his left'. He said that his next step would be in coaching with his local team, the Melbourne Cricket Club, who would help to mitigate the blow of never playing again. “I am 27 and hopefully I have a good life for me … I no longer want to do damage to my brain,” he said.

