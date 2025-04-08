



Washington Capitals star Alex Oveechkin broke the record for the most scored goals. NPR spoke with a few fans in the run -up to the historic moment.





Ari Shapiro, host: Yesterday afternoon, Washington Capitals star Alex Oveechkin made hockey history. Here is the call from the monumental sports network. (Soundbite of archived recording) Joe Beninati: Oveechkin Fires – Scores. (Cheering) Beninati: The chase days are ready. Alex Ovechkin is the largest goal scorer in the history of the NHL. Shapiro: With Doel No. 895, Ovechkin broke the record of the National Hockey League of all time, previously held by Wayne Gretzky. Juana Summers, host: Caps fans have had 20 seasons to celebrate Alex Ovechkin goals, although there has been extra excitement this year as the record came closer. A few weeks ago our Cohost Scott Detrow spoke with fans before the Capitals played the Philadelphia flyers at home and discovered that even flyers fans such as Samuel Corkadel rooted to Oveechkin to break the album. (Soundbite of Archived NPR broadcast) Samuel Corkadel: You know, many players don't really go as he does. He plays a physical kind of game, waves the body around, has not had any real serious injuries. He certainly deserves to be where he is. Sawyer Walsh: I love how he scored so many goals and is almost the world champion. Shapiro: Sawyer Walsh came from Virginia to see that game a few weeks ago with her father, Matt. (Soundbite of Archived NPR broadcast) Matt Walsh: It will be a memorable experience. And I hope she looks back on everything that is associated with Oveechkin and realizes that she was in the neighborhood to see one of the greatest of all time playing in our hometown. Shapiro: The Play-by-Play broadcaster of the Capitals, who called the 895th goal of Oveechkin, is Joe Beninati. He also mentioned Oveechkin's very first goal for the caps in October 2005. (Soundbite of archived recording) Beninati: Oveechkin Fires – He scores. Alexander Ovechkin, welcome on board. You knew that this player was explosive, you knew he was special, but you thought there would be some time in which he would shrink for the pressure. He never did it. Summers: For almost two decades, Oveechkin has shown sustainability to match his talent. Although, during a press conference after yesterday's big game, Oveechkin said he was still catching it up. (Soundbite of archived recording) Alexander Ovechkin: I probably need a few days or maybe a few weeks to realize what it means to be number 1. But everything I can say, I am very proud. Shapiro: All those goals are of course in the service of a different purpose. Ovechkin led his team to a play -off berth again and soon he focuses his sights on winning a second Stanley Cup. (Soundbite of Music) Copyright © 2025 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website for terms of use and permissions on www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcriptions are made on a Rush -Deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and can be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability can vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is the Audio record.

