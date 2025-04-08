



Former NHL -target defender and old hockey broadcaster Greg Millen died at the age of 67. The NHL Alumni Association announced its death on Monday, but gave no cause. Millen spent 14 years in the NHL of 1978-92 and played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago And the Detroit Red Wings. The inhabitant of Toronto was a sixth round pick (102nd general) in the NHL design of 1977 by the Penguins. Millen played in 604 career matches, made 582 starts and took on 3.88 goals against average and a savings percentage of .873. “Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Greg's family in this very difficult time,” said the NHL Alumni Association in a statement about X, formerly known as Twitter. It is with heavy hearts, today we share the sudden death of Greg Millen. He played 14 seasons between the pipes in the National Hockey League for six teams: the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. pic.twitter.com/8bW05ZGSX6 –@Nverkum “We are sad because of the loss of former Blues goalkeeper Greg Millen, who proudly wore the 'Note of 1985-90. Our thoughts are currently with all family, friends and fans of Millen,” said St. Louis Blues in a statement about X. He immediately went out to broadcast after the conclusion of his career and to cover the Ottawa senators during their inaugural season in 1992-93. “The senators of Ottawa were deeply sad to hear from the death of Greg Millen, the first ever. Sensors TV color commentator and a beloved National Omroep. Our hearts go to his family, friends, as well as all his fans who both his hockey career and his share in so many historical game calls,” said the Seners in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in a statement in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in an explanation in a statement in a statement in a statement in a statement in a statement in a statement. Millen was also part of the hockey evening of CBC in Canada and the NHL on Sportnet. In total he existed in three Olympic Games, two world cups hockey, 12 Stanley Cup Finals and 12 NHL All-Star Games. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Greg Millen after his death today. After his 14-season NHL career, Greg went into Omroep and we were so happy that he had him as part of our Flames Sportsnet family. Rest in Vrede, Millsy,” said the Calgary Flames in a statement about X. In a statement that his condolences spent on X, Sportnet Millen mentioned a “familiar and familiar voice in the houses of millions of Canadians for more than 30 years.” “It is with Heavy Hearts that we mourn the death of Greg Millen, a beloved figure in our hockey community and cherished member of our NHL in Sportsnet team. As a player and broadcaster, Greg left an indelible stamp on the sport, as well as everyone to know him, and listen to him.”

