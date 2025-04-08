Panthers signed College Hoops player Colin Granger, who has never played football before





The newest Carolina Panther is almost not only new in the team that is almost completely new in sport. The Panthers sign Colin Granger after spending five seasons with basketball for three different colleges. He did not play at one of the schools and is said to have almost a decade not. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound large man wants to follow in the footsteps of legendary NFL Tight ends such as Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham and Tony Gonzalez, all of whom played basketball for their football career. Colin Granger tries a free throw for Coastal Carolina last season. @Brgridiron/x However, Gates is the only one of the three, who, like Granger, did not play university football, such as Graham and Gonzalez played both sports at the university. Current Indianapolis Colts Tight End Mo Alie-Cox also played in particular College Basketball and no football. While ESPN reported That Granger played for the last time before he even reached high school, said the release of Panthers This is Granger's first trip to football. Granger started his college basketball career at Ohio University, where he spent two seasons before switching to West -Carolina for the next two years. He then ended his career in Coastal Carolina, where he played about 18 minutes per game last season and played an average of 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds. Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) takes a shot against Ohio Bobcats Vooruit Colin Granger (32). Icon Sportswire via Getty images While the world is amazed by the signing, Coastal Carolina Basketball Head Coach Justin Gray is not. “This is not surprising for me who know Colin,” Gray said In a press release. “He is one of the most dedicated athletes I have ever coached. Before he would be something in something because he was always disciplined and attacks everything with everything he has. Those are the ingredients that bring success, and he owns it. He knows that the work has just started and we are all here to support him.” Bryce Young could throw football to Colin Granger this season. Dale Zanine Imagnen Pictures Granger joins five other tight ends on the schedule of Carolinas, while competing to become a target for Quarterback Bryce Young. Tommy Tremble, Ja'tavion Sanders, Jordan Matthews, James Mitchell and Dominique Dafney are the other five players in the position for the Panthers.

