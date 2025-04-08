The new practical facility of Utah Hockey Club that will be opened for team use on 1 September

Salt Lake City – While the sun starts to undergo the inaugural NHL season in Salt Lake City, the new practice facility of the Utah Hockey Club in Sandy, Utah, officially entered the next phase of construction.

The facility is located in the southeast of the shops in South Town and recently reached the structural phase of construction and will be opened for team use on 1 September 2025, while the community spaces are expected to be ready by the end of 2025.

“This is just the beginning here,” said Ryan Smith, owner of Utah Hockey Club. “Because we have broken the land and started here, we might as well rename this place Sportstad, because there will be a number of cool things that will exist here.”

As the team's official headquarters, the building of 115,780 square foot will contain two NHL standard instructions, ice surfaces, training and medical facilities, team offices, a dressing room and world-class spaces for visiting teams.

The team also has access to the lounge, a gym area and recovery pools from a player.

“Here we will put all the habits and identity of this team for the future while we are pursuing a Stanley Cup for Utah,” said President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong.

By the end of 2025, early 2026, the new community spaces in the practical facility of the Utah Hockey Club will be officially opened to the public.

In addition to both ice rinks, the community has access to eight changing rooms, equipment rental, a team shop, pro -shop and other open spaces.

If the ice rinks are not used by the Utah Hockey Club, the ice cream is used for youth and amateur skating programs, figure skating and other recreational activities.

“The boys come from the ice and youth hockey jump on this ice,” said Ryan Smith.

“It is one of the coolest things I have learned and seen about hockey … All these guys grew up with playing youth hockey and they remember that moment because they were that child … It is in culture.”

According to Smith, fans can also view the Utah Hockey Club practices in the new facility.

The practice facility is another step in the right direction to grow hockey in Utah

Whether it is at a professional level, youth or amateur, the new practical facility of the Utah Hockey Club represents a monumental step in the growth of the game along the Wasatch front.

While the Olympic oval served as a worthy house during the inaugural season, the club needed a more permanent space with world -class facilities to help players prepare and restore at the highest level.

Moreover, the facility will not only help to attract larger NHL names to the club, but it will also follow the youth game quickly as a central point of hockey in the state of Utah.

“We are definitely a destination. I think we already feel that in hockey, but we should continue to earn that,” said Smith.

“This is the next step.”

Because the new facility serves as one of the first important performance that makes the game grow in the state, Smith proposes that Utah plays an important role in the development of American hockey, because more children gain access to the sport.

“We can play a huge role in this (the upward trajectory of USA hockey). That is quite unique to have a hand in the development of what could be part of the American team in the future … This is how this vision will be,” Smith explained.

“There is nothing that we have seen in the sport in this state where you have a big four franchise with so much access to the community. I think that is what dreams inspire.”

Next for the Utah Hockey Club

