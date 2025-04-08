Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas, the endless rebirth of tennis on clay and the beauty of a caught court
Few players enjoy the metaphors of Klei-Court Tennis such as Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The ground red brick is both a playing field and a canvas. With every set and every competition that canvas are swept, offers an opportunity to paint a new image or tell a new story.
A cleansing of the soul, the Greek said about the process, a few years ago at the French Open in Paris. When he gets a clean Red Clay Court, the foot of his childhood, Tsitsipas feels a sense of peace. A chance for rebirth.
In this part of the year he feels more than any other, with the arrival of the European Clay Swing and thus the Monte Carlo Masters, the tournament where Tsitsipas thrives so often. What is more important, he is sure that he has put all the pieces in place for a new push in the direction of the top of the sport he looked to rule before the contemporary legends stayed his rise and the newest champions caught up with him.
New racket. New coach. New attitude.
After more than two years of results that disappoint him and unrest within his team, he feels a new hope. It accompanies him to Monaco, for a tournament that Tsitsipas has won three of the last four years and where he probably needs a decent result to strengthen the place he has recovered in the top 10 of the ATP ranking list.
I feel more fun to be on the field, play, Tsitsipas said last month in an interview in California.
It just feels good to play, regardless of what will happen. It feels good to find a solution, try to fight on the field, to be there, in my playground, the one in which I am going to play.
This was days after he won his first tournament since Monte Carlo Masters from previous years, by conquering the Dubai Tennis championships in the United Arab Emirates. Tsitsipas usually flowed to that title, but also found resilience when he needed it, with Matteo Berrettini from Italy and Karen Khahanov of Russia being survived in tight three-set competitions.
This was the way it should always be for the Greek, 26, who burst on stage seven years ago. The shoulder length, dirty blond hair held with a headband. The ball that flies from his strings. The whip of a backhand with one hand in addition to two lightning bolts, in his serve and his forehand. If Greek mythology had recorded a tennis player, they would probably look like Tsitsipas.
The sport looked at his assignment there. But he never completely came and suffers painful losses to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and especially Novak Djokovic like so many of his contemporaries, even though they have beaten them at some of his best moments. And just when those enemies withdrew and it seemed as if the respite were to come, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz seemed to steal the future.
Through all this, Apostolos, his father, coached him. There was also unrest there, with ugly exchanges between the Tsitsipases during competitions and accusations of illegal coaching. On various occasions, Tsitsipas tried to bring in another coach, in particular Mark Philippoussis, the Australian EX-Pro and a Wimbledon and US Open finalist. Apostolos would inevitably return, although he had never really disappeared.
Subsequently, last summer in Montreal, their professional relationship decided. After a surprising defeat to Japanese Kei Nishikori, when the world no. 576, Tsitipas said he was disappointed in his father's work.
I need it and I earn a coach who listens to me and hears my feedback as a player. My father has not been very smart or very good at dealing with those situations, he said.
Rock bottom arrived a few weeks later, with a loss of the first round for Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia at the US Open. Tsitsipas said that day that he hardly felt the urgency to fight, and he had to find out why.
Behind the scenes, Dimitris Chatzinikolaou, Greeces Davis Cup coach who has known Tsitsipas since his child, tried to rebuild his support team. It would ultimately include a physiotherapist from Patrick Mouratoglous Academy, where Tsitsipas often trained during his youth. One of his cousins, Konstantinos, would serve as his fitness trainer.
We started from Zero, said Chatzinikolaou during a recent interview.
Chatzinikolaous theory is that Tsitsipas needs complete confidence in the people around him to feel confident and comfortable on the field. But before that could arrive, he had to get healthy. There was persistent pain in his back and in his shoulders. Only when that was resolved could they start working on his mentality. For chatzinikolaou, the will to fight and the belief in the game is not something to switch when a tournament rolls around.
Stefanos was always a gladiator, but I think he lost that somewhere, Chatzinikolaou said.
To bring this mentality to fight every month, to fight for each point, this comes from daily training, daily communication.
In California, Tsitsipas said that he was starting to buy his new program somewhere around October last year. He started to feel the joy on the field again, but Big Wins remained elusive. At the ATP Tour Finals in Turin, Italy, he was an alternative a body to fill in if someone had to put in the top eight. They didn't. This year Australian Open did not give no joy, but instead more frustration, in the form of a loss of the first round for Alex Michelsen, the non-sown 20-year-old American.
Tsitsipas realized that there was still a radical step that he could take: a new racket. Chatzinikolaou said that despite everything they had experienced, switching equipment was probably the most important and difficult change that Tsitsipas could make.
It is a brave change, and that courage comes with rewards, he said.
Since a few years, even if he could feel that the balls were less lively, many players had complained about Tsitsipas to try another racket that would offer more power without sacrificing control. For contractual reasons, Tsitsipas cannot say much about what his new racket gives him that his old Wilson Blade didn't. More emphatically, he cannot say which racket it actually is. The profile and an uncovered logo on the string machine in Dubai suggest a Babolat Pure Aero 98 model, which Alcaraz also uses.
I have not switched for more than 10 years in more than 10 years and I have the feeling that that is also on my part, Tsitsipas said about his mentality with regard to his equipment.
I just had to discover something new and get something new there, because I had the feeling that there were many things I missed, in terms of how I could potentially get out of my game.
There have also been other tweaks. Tsitsipas has tried to make his backhand less vulnerable, especially on his return. Chatzinikolaou lets him try to take the ball a little earlier, making him more aggressive with the shot: something he can do with the new racket.
I am pretty sure that the whole tour spoke about my return as a problem, and it is something that I will not deny myself, he said. It absolutely didn't work.
He also throws the ball a little further forward on his serve, so that his body can go more in the shot. Despite the short -term success in Dubai, it is all of a work in progress. Tsitsipas hopes that it can all come together on his favorite courts, first in Monte Carlo and then through the rest of the clay season, when he gets those daily memories of the possibility of rebirth.
He knows there are no guarantees. Maybe he wins a fourth Monte Carlo title. Maybe there is more pain in front of the bow.
There will never be promises, regardless of whether you are the best player in the world or not, he said.
But there is joy to know that I am exactly where I want to be, how I want to be. It is a definition of freedom for me.
(Photos: Daniel Cole / Associated Press)
