Frozen Four Fiesta: Watch Party Set at home from No. 1 WMU Hockey for NCAA semi -final





Kalamazoo, in my opinion, the newest piece of history in a magical season, Western Michigan Hockey takes the ice in Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday for his very first NCAA FROZEN Four appearance. And at home, A good watch party is in the making. Lawson Arena, the home base of the no. 1 ranking Broncos, organizes a watch party while Western Michigan bumps from the house of the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 5 p.m. The game is broadcast on ESPN2. The event is free for the public, without registration. Lawson Arena is located on Wmus Campus, Recreation Drive, Kalamazoo. Doors open an hour before Puck Drop, because the game is displayed on Lawson Arenas Video Board. Lawsons Goal Horn is blasted throughout the Arena for each scored by Bronco. According to WMU Atletic officials there will be no open skate. Western Michigan Merchandise and the Arenas Concessions are available for purchase. Promotions and giveaway actions are also expected, according to Wmubroncos.com. Not in Kalamazoo? Another watchparty is planned in Detroit in Barrel House Fernale, which is located on 22740 Woodward Ave. Registration costs $ 10 and includes two drink tickets that are good for household beer, house wine and well cocktails. Barrel Houses Watch Party is set at 4.30 pm More information can be viewed here. In anticipation of Thursday's big game, WMU also invites fans and the community to wish the Broncos happiness with an official shipping on Tuesday at 12.30 pm outside Lawson Arena. WMU (32-7-1) enjoyed its best season in program history and last week became the top team in the nation in the latest USA Hockey Poll after a sensational NCAA tournament weekend in Fargo, North Dakota. The Broncos dealt with the state of Minnesota in a double overtime thriller, 2-1, before they won a 2-1 victory over Umass, who won the programs for the very first frozen four berth. Now with a program -record 32 victories, WMU is taking on NCHC Foe and no. 2 Denver in the NCAA -and a half final an opponent with whom it is quite well known. The Broncos stormed back to reject the pioneers in double overtime, 4-3, to secure their first NCHC-Toernost title on March 22. WMU also insured its first NCHC title of the regular season earlier this year and only became the second NCHC team in history that both the regular season and the tournament titles were claiming. Fourth -year head coach Pat Ferschweiler was also named Nations Coach of the Year last week by College Hockey News. Wmus The Nations second ranked score attack (3.95 goals per match) and celebrated ranked defense (2.05) the only team in the country that is arranged in the top 5 for both categories. The Broncos have also been arranged in the Top 20 since 11 October 2021. More in-depth ticket and game information are available on https://wmubroncos.com/sports/2025/4/1/hockey-ncaa-25.aspx.

