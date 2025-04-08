



Mumbai: Former Indian cricket player Kedar Jadhav has started a new trip to the political arena. On Tuesday afternoon, the 40-year-old formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Feesthoofdkwartier here on Nariman Point, which marked the start of his political career.

Jadhav, who played in household for Maharashtra cricket And Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, was welcomed in the party fold in the presence of BJP's state chairman Chandrashekhar Bawankule and senior leader Ashok Chavan.

“I bend for Chhatrapati Shivaji. Under (PM, Narendra) Modi and (Maharashtra) CM (Devendra) Fadnavis. The BJP does it politics of development. Having said, I come in under Bawankule and become a member of the BJP, “Jadhav said on the occasion.” It's a day of happiness for us. He has had an impact in all areas of life. I welcome him at home. In addition to him, several other people have also accompanied Hingoli and Nanded, “said Bawankule.

“He is a good person and a good cricket player. He is here for Modi Ji and for a Viksit Bharat. He has many fans, people like him strengthen our party. I really thank him. He is a national icon.

Born on March 26, 1985 in Pune, Maharashtra, Jadhav, a productive middle seizure attachment, made his one -day international (ODI) debut for India in 2014 against Sri Lanka and represented the country in 73 ODIs, scored 1,389 runs on average 42.09. And picking up 27 wickets against an economy of 5.15 with its effective part-time off-spinners.

While he played a few crucial punches for India, Jadhav is best remembered for his beautiful 120-run knock-off only 76 balls against England in the Pune ODI in 2017, in which India from 63 to four in the 12th of the 12th place was saved in the 12th of the India and the then-language partnership with the then-language PARTNERSHIP help a thrilling victory.

Jadhav was a mainstay on the side of Maharashtra and had a productive Ranji Trophy-season 2013-14, in which he collected 1223 [email protected], including six hundreds, to force his way to the national team.

Jadhav played for four franchises in the IPL – Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. JADHAV also played for the now desired Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2010.

On June 3, 2024, Jadhav officially announced his retirement of all cricket formats, so that a chapter that had been overstrained for almost 17 years -2007-08 to 2024.

