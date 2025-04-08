Canadians set up their elbows: Hockey becomes a symbol of resistance to Trump | International

At the entrance of the Bell Center, Montreals Hockey Arena, the atmosphere last Thursday was that of a big game day. Not only because of the centuries-long rivalry between the home team, the Canadiens and the US Boston Bruins, two of the original NHLS teams from NHLS, but also because there were still seven games left in the regular season, and the montrealers had to win to make the play-offs. As far as De Bruins are concerned, after a year to forget and nine consecutive losses, their only goal was not to match the honor, due to their worst record in history. It would not be: at the end of a tense, sometimes rough game, they had lost again (4-1).

When we play Boston, Sparks always fly, said Gerald Dubeau, who wore the Red Canadiens sweater shortly before the kick -off, but it is also the first game since Donald Trumps rates came into force [last Wednesday]. It will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts. Mark Chabot pointed out that no Canadian team has lifted the Stanley Cup since 1993. And it's time for the trophy to get home, he added. The International Hockey Federation finally considered the first game in history played as 150 years ago in Montreal.

For fans of national sport, almost a religion that breaking that streak would be an act of poetic justice in a year in which Trump has challenged their right to exist in the midst of Bravoure and provocation. The American president has spent months fantasizing to change his northern neighbor in the 51st state, call the prime minister's governor and impose 25% rates on imported cars, steel and aluminum. Such hostility has turned hockey into a room of resistance to the attacks of the noisy neighbor. When this began, crowds in stadiums throughout the country started to fascinate the American national anthem. They no longer do this with the intensity a few weeks ago, but the expression elbows up, the rally of the National Held Gordie Howe, has become the motto of the Canadian counterattack.

Howe (1928-2016), Aka Mr. Hockey, his elbows threw his elbows on ice and metaphorically, in his life story, one of the overcoming challenges: a modest boy from the Saskatchewan prairies who came up to become the greatest of all time. He was known as ruthless on the ice and a gentleman off. When a man cut me, I grab his stick, pull it up next to me and elbow him in the head, he once explained. Just as they have decided to fight back his fellow Canadians: buying products made in Canada, boycotting California wines and Kentucky Bourbon in liquor stores and their late winter holidays in the United States in search of heat.

Until recently, nobody would have used the image of elbows outside of hockey, Colin Horgan, resident of Toronto, who worked as a speechwriter for former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Now it is a political slogan, which serves as a warning that, like Howe, we Canadians are stuck on the field and are not pushed.

The expression and gesture is everywhere in Canada. People repeat it on social media, and demonstrators increase their elbows at rallies named after the expression of Howes. Comedian Mike Myers introduced it on American television at the end of his recent performance Saturday night liveWhere he wore a T-shirt with another slogan of the new normal in the bilateral relationship: Canada is not for sale. Myers later endorsed the candidacy of the sitting Prime Minister and Liberal Party Leader, Mark Carney. Together they launched the campaign dressed in the national team uniform in a video filmed on a hockey track in which the politician tests the comedian to see how Canadian he is, given that he lives in the United States. At the end, they both say, elbows up.

Normal boys

In his speech that the challenge accepted to become the leader of a country in the midst of the worst existential crisis in decades, Carney, a fan of the Edmonton Oilers, attracted his past as an amateur player. In Canada, where the ice rink is a place of equalization and socialization, many prime ministers have used sports to send the message that they are normal boys, says Horgan.

Perhaps no more than conservative Stephen Harper, who served as Prime Minister from 2005 to 2016 and published a well -investigated book about the origin of hockey (A great game2013) while you are in office. This passion explains why Harper decided to mention the new road infrastructure that if the deadlines in the fall after Gordie Howe will be connected in the fall of Detroit near Detroit. Financed with federal money, his authorities are planning to use it to divert traffic from the iconic embassies of Bridge, which was purchased by a billionaire in Michigan in the late 1970s.

Hockey also has a long and legendary tradition in the country's foreign policy. During the Cold War, Canada and the United States confrontations with the Soviet Union were also an ice-bound struggle between capitalism and communism, in which the Russians often won: the Red Army claimed four consecutive Olympic gold medals, until the Americans broke the streak in ice in 1980, called the miracle.

The atmosphere of the Cold War blew again on February 20 when Canada won a 3-2 overtime victory on the US. It was in the final of the newly formed 4 Nations Friendly Tournament, played in Boston. Perhaps nothing better illustrates the tension around the event than the fact that three fights between players broke out in the opening of nine seconds of the first match between the two teams in Montreal.

The fall from the grace of a myth

Trudeau, who was still prime minister at that time, celebrated the victory with a message on X: you can't take our country and you can't take our game. Before the game, Trump had written on his social media platform, Truththat he would call the American team to encourage them to win against Canada: one day, maybe the message went on quickly, [Canada] Become our cherished and very important, 51st state.

It turns out that Trump is a hockey fan, to the extent that he considered buying the Florida Panthers in the late nineties, a team that won the Stanley Cup last year, further proof of how many things have changed since the golden (frozen) days of Canadian dominance: the last 30 titles have been won by American teams with Canadian. The last two Stanley Cups went to cities (Las Vegas and Miami) who have practically never seen snow.

Wayne Gretzky celebrates a goal while playing for the New York Rangers, November 7, 1997. LM Otero (AP)

Trump is also friends with the Canadian legend Wayne Gretzky, now the target of his countrymen. Gretzky, who has been living in California for decades, attended the new inauguration of the presidents in Washington and could see a make -America -cap from America that weekend. These gestures have fueled a petition (signed by nearly 14,000 people) to rename a highway in Edmonton, the city that led the center to four consecutive championships in the 1980s. A bronze statue of Gretzky in the Oilers Stadium was spotted in droppings a few weeks ago.

His ties not to trump, the only reason why Gretzky is in the news. Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin Brak Gretzkys NHL record of 894 goals on Sunday. Will Washington fans give his outspoken support for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin When Ovechkin will crush the record? Horgan, Trudeaus Speechwriter asks.

Putin, an amateur hockey player, brought the sport in his recent call with Trump. According to the Kremlin, the American president was open to the idea of ​​resuming competitions between NHL teams and the Russian competition, which were stopped after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As a successful, Moscow would not only score an point in the realm of Soft Power; The gesture would also serve, through the geostrategic sports medium, as further proof of the determination of Trumps to distance themselves from old allies, such as Canada, and embrace his eternal rival to crush the world order after 1945.