What the collision? Join Apple Arcade in May, under five new games

April 8, 2025
Update
Five new games are joining Applearcade in May, including what the collision?, An exciting addition to the awarded what the games? series
A nice mix of five games joins Apple Arcade on May 1, including What the collision?A quirky, fast multiplayer game that combines playful activities such as table tennis, archery, racing and tag. What the collision launches on Apple Arcade, what the collision? is the sequel to Indie developer Triband's critically praised Racecomedy Game What the car?Winner of Mobile Game of Year at the 2024 DICE Awards.
Players can also jump in with my friendA cozy simulation game where players have a bond with and provide virtual puppies and kittens; LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+A quick endless racing game; The popular word search game Words of miracles: search+; And Sumi Sumi: Matching Puzzle+A charming matching game with popular SAN-X characters such as Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi. These new additions join Arcades Hit collection of more than 200 games, all free from advertisements and in-app purchases.
What the collision? by Triband
Play solo or challenge friends for one-on-one fighting in this hilarious party game. Players unlock modification cards to make absurd combos, such as giraffle, toasty archery, sticky tennis, milk the fish and more. They will climb the leaderboards, enter tournaments or find new card combinations to make a chaotic and fun surprise with quirky twists. With simple touch controls, everyone plays as the hand, a charming and stretchy hand with legs that can adjust players with hundreds of combinations of unlockable items such as eye spots, dresses and earrings. Competitors will have to surpass and go out for their opponents while they go hand in hand with family and friends in some seriously foolish confrontation.
With my buddy from Neilo Inc.
Animal lovers will worship with my buddy, a heart -warming game in which players are connected to a variety of dogs and cats, each with their own personality and appearance. Players will experience their growth of pets, cherish them through every phase of their lives and dress them in unique outfits to express their individuality. With the possibility of decorating their pets and always communicating with them everywhere, this game brings the joy of the company to life.
Lego Friends Heartlake Rush+ by Storytoys
Race by Heartlake City with the LEGO friends and their pets in this colorful, fast adventure. Players can jump behind the wheel such as Aliya, Autumn, Nova, Leo, Liann and more, adjust their cars with unique colors, stickers, tires, toppers and paths. While they are taken through lively streets, they have to avoid obstacles and collect treasures, which completes exciting missions to unlock amazing rewards.
Words of wonders: search+ by fugo games
In this hit, search players look for players for hidden words on the board while exploring iconic sights to discover the secrets of the world. As they continue with levels that are kept with the topics around different topics, players will discover new words, challenge their knowledge and strategize their way to success while solving the mystery that hide words.
Sumi Sumi: Matching puzzle+ from imagineer
With beloved characters such as Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi from the Japanese character production company San-X, these game players invites to the charming world of Kawaii matching puzzles. With simple tap-to-match mechanics, fascinating but relaxing gameplay and beautifully designed maps, Sumi Sumi: Matching Puzzle+ a perfect mix of strategy and pleasure for fans of cute puzzle games.
This month, players can also look forward to contenttu dates of their favorite arcade games, playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure” PGA Tour Pro GolfAnd What the car?.
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure from Sunblink: April 16 marks the opening of the city orchards of the city, only available on Apple Arcade. Work with Keroppi, Usahana, and wish me Mell to help the city become green with fruit trees on the roof and delicious new offers in the Imagination Cafe.
- PGA Tour Pro Golf By Hypgames: Coinciding with the Real-Life tournament on April 17, players can almost give Therbc Heritage at Harbor Town Golf on the left.
- What the car? by Triband: On April 10, new skins, new levels and a new card will be added to this suspicious update.
This month also brings updates with popular games such as Talk Tom Blast Park” Grave of the mask+” Three Kingdom Heroes” Drive ahead! Carcade” Ridiculous fish ex” A small chance of Sawblades+” Skate City: New YorkAnd more.
Prices and availability
- Apple Arcade is available for $ 6.99 (US) per month with a free trial period of one month. Customers who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV will receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1
- Apple Arcade is part of Apple Ones individual ($ 19.95 Us), family ($ 25.95 Us), and prime minister ($ 37.95 Us) monthly plans, with a free one -month trial period.2
- Arcade Originals are playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad and Vision Pro.
- An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all games in his catalog.
- The availability for the 200+ games on different devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.
- This offer is only available for new subscribers. One subscription includes one group for sharing families. The range is good three months after the device activation. The plan is automatically extended until it is canceled. Restrictions and other conditions apply.
- The free trial version of Apple only includes services that are currently not used through a free trial period or a subscription. The plan is automatically renewed after the test until it is canceled. Restrictions and other conditions apply.
