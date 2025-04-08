NWining an Oscar can do people funny things to people. Look at Leonardo DiCaprio. He tried harder and harder with every successive loss until he finally made the revenant, the film equivalent to be beaten in the face for likes on Tiktok. The same with Lady Gaga, who responded to losses for a star is born by going with a method for House of Gucci that she eagerly lived for nine months like a Dolmio puppet.

And so we come to Timothe Chalamet. Now Chalamet on paper does not have to worry about winning an Oscar, because he played the lead in two films that had been nominated for Best Picture. That is a huge achievement, especially when you consider that those films Dune: part two and a completely unknown, each appealed to a wild other audience. Before that he made Wonka, which proved his pork chops in another field. Chalamet addresses children, SCI-Fi fans and Peoples Dads. He must only be announced as a lead in a Bridget Jones -reboot and hell have all four quadrants locked up forever. My point is that Chalamet does not need Oscar. He has already transferred prizes.

Looking for Oscars -Attachment Timothe Chalamet during the Academy Awards in March. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty images

This year, however, Chalamet was up for the best actor Oscar and lost to Adrien Brody. And based on the effort he put into his new film Marty Supreme, there is a chance that he learned the wrong lesson of the loss. You will remember that a lot has been made of the preparation of chalamets for a completely unknown, in which five years of singing lessons, guitar lessons and General Bob Dylan Studies were involved. Indeed, by the end of this preparation, Chalamet could no longer have looked like Dylan when Hed The World Atonal Toured to be astonishment of fans. And this brought him nominated for an Oscar. So now it has been brought into his head: preparation is the same as glory.

Marty Supreme is also a film based on a real person. It is released at Christmas, a certain sign that it is expected to do well with the Oscars. And so the word now starts leaking that Chalamet threw everything he had to prepare for the role. That role is a professional ping -pong player.

Speak to varietyThe films cinematographer Darius Khondji revealed that Chalamet spent months and months learning ping -pong because he wanted to be like a real (professional) ping -pong player when he started photographing. Khondji explained that the preparation was necessary because you can do everything, all the camera tricks you want, but you have to have a core.

In reality, few films sound as exciting as Marty Supreme this year. It is directed by Josh Safdie and, apart from Chalamet and his co-star Gwyneth Paltrow, it is filled with hundreds of non-actors, ranging from Ping Pong players from world class to Philippe Petit and Abel Ferrara. Everything suggests that it will be something special. Indeed, with a pedigree like this it can lead to Chalamet finally winning the best actor at the Oscars next year.

But this may not be the right lesson to learn. Months and months disappear in role after role does not sound very healthy and, what is more, it does not always win prizes. Again, look at Oscars this year. The supporting actor Award was in fact a race of two horses between Jeremy Strong (who speaks lovingly about his profession, and the intellectual and physical challenges to become another person for the living) and Kieran Culkin (who actually played in real pain and then brought the promotional campaign by making many different Scheuwen). You don't have to hear that Strong went home empty -handed that evening.

It is therefore not necessarily a bad thing to do the work, especially if Marty Supreme is as good as it is to be, but it is not always wise to explain the world how much effort the roles have made. Timothe Chalamet, you are a movie star. Take a few easy jobs and kiss your charisma a bit. Maybe you win a price, maybe not. But you have at least a few months of your life back to ride lime bikes in London, or whatever you do with your time.