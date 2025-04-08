Bryn Chyzyk named General Manager of North Dakota Hockey Program





Grand Forks, ND University of North Dakota Head Hockey Coach Dane Jackson announced the hiring of Bryn Chyzyk on Tuesday (Pronounced brin, chiz-ik) As an assistant coach/general manager of the program. “I am so excited to welcome Bryn Chyzyk to our coaching staff,” said Jackson. “The relationships he has been able to develop throughout the landscape of Hockey will help us find the right types of players we are looking for in our program at all levels of the game. His experience with winning a National Championship and spending four seasons as a player at Und will also bring a special knowledge of our program that we hope we can be infectious for our current and future athletes.” Chyzyk becomes the first general manager who has coaching/recruitment opportunities in college hockey, because he participates in the program after a successful run as general manager of the Ushl's Waterloo Black Hawks. “Thirteen years ago I made one of the best decisions in my life to choose to play for Und,” said Chyzyk. “The relationships created during my time were so impactful where my life is today. My family and I could no longer be excited to come back to the und -community and I am ready to run the ground.” Chyzyk has spent the past five seasons with Waterloo and serves as the GM for the last four seasons. In those years he helped the franchise to reach the late season in each of his years as the boss, including the only Western Conference team that ended in the last three campaigns below the top 3. The Black Hawks are currently again third in the classification of the conference with a record of 32-18-6-4 in the last weekend of the regular season. Prior to Waterloo, Chyzyk worked as a graduated assistant in North Dakota during the 2019-20 season and helped to conquer and end the Penrose Cup program as the number 1 team in the nation with a 26-5-4 general record prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. In his role, Chyzyk mainly helped with hockey operations and evaluation of potential recruitment goals. Chyzyk also had a successful gaming career and played four seasons in North Dakota of 2012-16. While he won at Und, he won two Penrose Cups, continued to three consecutive NCAA Frozen Fours and won the eighth national title of the program in 2015-16 while serving as an assistant captain. He ended his career with 24 goals and 23 assists for 47 points in 128 career competitions. After his collegial career, Chyzyk played professional hockey at the AHL and Echl level before he had demolished his play career due to an injury. The Bryn Chyzyk file

Position: General manager

Place of residence: Virden, Manitoba

Education: North Dakota (2016, 2020) Career in hockey

As a coach/front office

2021-25: Waterloo (general manager)

2020-21: Waterloo (director of Scouting)

2019-20: North Dakota (graduated assistant) As a player

2010-11: Dauphin Kings (MJHL)

2011-12: Fargo Force (Ushl)

2012-16: North Dakota (NCAA)

2016-17: Rockford Ice Hogs (AHL)

2016-17: Indy Fuel (Echl) For more information about North Dakota Hockey, follow on social media @undmhockey or visit Fightinghawks.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fightinghawks.com/news/2025/4/8/mens-hockey-bryn-chyzyk-named-general-manager-of-north-dakota-hockey-program.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos