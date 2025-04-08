Taiwan's Cheng Strikes Gold at U15 High School





Cheng Cheng-yu is the son of the National Gymnastics Coach Cheng Kun-Chieh and it was an ideal birthday present when he turns 15 on Saturday Taiwans Cheng Cheng-yu () held a gold medal yesterday in the boys' gymnastics vault event at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade in Zlatibor, Serbia. Cheng scored 13,566 and 11,900 points for its two safes, with an average score of 12,733. He also won Silver in the floor event and a bronze as part of the Taiwans team in the team event on Monday. Photo: CNA Gymnastics is just one of 25 sports in the Gymnasiade, also known as the U15 World School Sport Games, and one of the 12 in which Taiwan plays competitors. The results were an ideal birthday present for Cheng, which will be 15 on Saturday. In his third year in the Junior-High Division of Taipei Municipal Datong High School, Cheng is the son of Taiwans National Gymnastics Coach Cheng Kun-Chieh (). His father told the Central News Agency that the movements can occur Cheng-Yu on the safe, are fairly advanced for his age, so before we left, I thought he should be able to win a medal. It was just a matter of the color. Taiwans 133-member delegation to the Gymnasiade, which runs until Monday next week, consists of 75 athletes, 28 coaches and 30 other employees. The 75 athletes participate in 12 sports arcs, track and field, badminton, boxing, breakdancing, artistic gymnastics, judo, karate, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and tennis.

