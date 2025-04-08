



Asheville, NC – UNC Asheville men tennis heads to Unc Greensboro on Tuesday (April 8), before he goes to Longwood on Friday (April 11) to complete the Big South Conference game. UNC Asheville men tennis heads to Unc Greensboro on Tuesday (April 8), before he goes to Longwood on Friday (April 11) to complete the Big South Conference game. UNC Asheville at UNC Greensboro Tuesday, April 8, 2025 | 3 pm Greensboro, NC Live statistics About Asheville – UNC Asheville comes in the week at 10-7 general and 1-1 in the Big South Conference after a 4-3 victory over Presbyterian last Thursday (April 2) on Senior Day. Asheville has a combined 49-47 singles record and a combined 21-19 Doubles record. Freddy Murray leads the bulldogs with 11 victories in Singles game, while Tarek Erlewein Has nine wins and Cian Ingles And Olle Sonesson Lidholt Each has seven victories. I have Gande Ball And Trevor Gray Each has five victories in Singles games, while Gripin Lovage And Luke Ruecker Each has two wins. Alex Engels Also has one win in Singles play. Erlewein/Lovern and Lovern/Gandepalli each have four victories in doubles, while Murray/Ingles, Murray/Lidholt and Gandepalli/Gray have three wins in doubles. Four other double savings each have one victory in the season. About UNC Greensboro –UNC Greensboro comes in the week at 8-12 General and 2-4 in the Southern Conference after a 7-0 loss at Mercer on Sunday (April 6). UNCG has a combined 49-70 singles record in the season, together with a combined 24-31 Doubles record. Devon Moskowitz leads the team with 13 singles victories, while Andrew Black and John Gabelic each play nine victories in singles. Tymofiy Khrystyuk has eight victories, while William Elmers also has six and Luke Thomson has four. Black/Moskowitz is at the forefront of doubles with eight victories, while Gabelic and Elmers have six wins and Thomson/Elmers also have four wins. Thomson/Khrystyuk has three victories in doubles, while Gabelic/Khrystyuk has two victories and Eric Lindemann and Gabelic also have one victory in doubles. Serial history – This will be the 16one Always meeting between Asheville and UNC Greensboro, where UNCG leads the all-time series 9-6. UNC Asheville has won the last five meetings in the series. Unc Asheville at Longwood | Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:30 am Farmville, from. About Longwood – Longwood comes in the week at 6-9 general and 1-1 in the Big South after a 4-3 loss at Navy on Sunday (April 6). The Lancers travel to Richmond on Wednesday (April 9) before they organize UNC Asheville. Longwood has a combined 79-89 singles record, as well as a combined 29-48 Doubles record in the season. Timeo Puech is at the forefront of playing Singles with 18 wins, while Mauricio Gonzalez Paiva has 13 wins and Petter LindQuist has 12 victories. Petar Belosevic has 11 wins, while Alejandro Uribe and Marko Mrdak each have nine victories. Ian Perl has three victories, while Gary Huang and Ryan Foster each play two victories in singles. Paiva and Puech are at the forefront with nine victories in doubles, while MRDAK/PUECH and MRDAK/URIBE each have four wins in doubles. Belosevic/Paiva has three victories, while three other double tandems each have two victories in Doubles playing together with one victory of three other couples. Serial history – This will be the 16one Always meeting between Asheville and Longwood, with Asheville led the series of all time 13-2. Asheville has won the last six meetings in the series.

