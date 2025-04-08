Sports
Johnny Gaudreau's wife welcomes the baby 7 months after the player's death
The widow of the deceased NHL star Johnny Gaudreau gave birth to the third child of the couple on Tuesday, almost a year after he was tragically murdered in August in a bicycle accident.
Meredith Gaudreau shared the news about Social media, Writing that the newborn not only weighed the middle name of his father, but also weighed the same as his father at birth. He “also looks exactly like his father.”
“I love you so much, my baby! We are going to have so much fun,” wrote Meredith. “I can't wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever.”
Meredith revealed that she was nine weeks pregnant in anemotional and tears -filled praise for her husband, who was beaten and killed together with his brother, Matthew, suspected drunken driver month earlier.
“In less than three years of marriage we have created a family of five. It doesn't even sound possible, but I see it as the ultimate blessing,” Meredith said at the funeral service. “How happy I am to be the mother of John's three babies, our last is a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances.”
The couple also shares two other children: the 2-year-old daughter Noa and the 1-year-old son Johnny Jr. Matthew's wife Madeline Gaudreau also gave birth to the only son of the couple in December, four months after the death of the brothers.
Who was Johnny Gaudreau?
Johnny Gaudreau was a professional ice hockey wing, which played for the Calgary Flames And the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 31-year-old was prepared by the Flames in 2011 and played a total of 11 seasons at the Canadian ice hockey team until he was signed in July 2022 as an unlimited free agent forum Columbus.
Before he was prepared by the NHL, he played three seasons for the Boston College Eagles.
“The Johnny Hockey story began in Carneys Point, New Jersey, and went through Dubuque of the United States Hockey League to the campus of Boston College, where he won the 2014 Hobey Baker Award voted as the NCAA's best player, to the international stage, where he won a gold medal with the United States at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship, And On To The Nhl, “Gaudreau's NHL BIO Reads.
The resident of New Jersey learned how to skate by following a trail of cones of candy on the ice in Hollydell Ice Arena, where his father, husband, hockey director was.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
What was the cause of death of Johnny Gaudreau?
Johnny and his younger brother Matthew were killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed against them while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, close to their hometown in Salem County.
The brothers Hadebeen in the city to serve as Groomsmen in the marriage of their sister in Philadelphia, which was planned for the next day. Both died after fatal injuries.
Sean Higgins, 44, drove north on a provincial road in a Jeep Grand Cherokee behind a sedan and SUV around 8:20 pm on Thursday evening. Higgins hit the brothers from behind while trying to pass two vehicles on the shoulder at a high speed.
He is currently confronted with six criminal persecution in the death of the brothers, including heavy manslaughter, reckless murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to reporting by the Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA Today Network.
Public prosecutors in New Jersey said there was no evidence that Higgins, who had an alcohol content in the blood about the legal limit, stopped after he had hit the brothers.
The lawyers of Higgins have formed movements to ask a number, if not all, of the charges against him, with the argument that public prosecutors no longer had information about the alcohol levels of the brothers who were assessed by a large jury.
The next hearing date of Higgins is planned for Tuesday 15 April. USA Today has contacted Higgins's lawyers for comment.
The women of the brothers have filed a lawsuit against Higgins after the crash that was arranged for a combined $ 500,000 intended to go to the care of their children. The sister -in -law also started JM Foundation in honor of Johnny and Matthewto to help promote youth hockey initiatives, as well as helping families affected by an impulse of an impulse.
Contributions: Brian Hedger, Cole Behrens, Nathan Hart and Bethany Bruner, Columbus Dispatch
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/hockey/2025/04/07/nhl-johnny-gaudreau-baby/82979319007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NCCUS PALENCIA called Meac Womens Tennis Player of the Week
- The clashes burst between the police, the supporters of the PTI outside the Adiala prison after the sister of Imran Khan refused visits
- The PM Narendra Modi has given instructions to ensure any deficiency in the treatment of Chidambarams: Gujarat BJP | Ahmedabad News
- Universal is building a British theme park
- Malaysia said to welcome the XI of China from April 15
- We had enough with TKDN: Prabowo
- Former Wisconsin Football Star Slams program with brutal blunt tweet
- April 8, 2025 – News Donald Trump Presidency
- 'We need to help the first' – US tables in Trump rates
- The repercussions of the arrest of the mayors of Istanbul Forces for cancellation of the city event for Olympic sports leaders
- China increases prices on American products to 84%, while the EU also retaliates against Trump prices
- Disability Supporters Group Forums that take place this season