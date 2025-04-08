Johnny Gaudreau's wife welcomes the baby 7 months after the player's death

The widow of the deceased NHL star Johnny Gaudreau gave birth to the third child of the couple on Tuesday, almost a year after he was tragically murdered in August in a bicycle accident.

Meredith Gaudreau shared the news about Social media, Writing that the newborn not only weighed the middle name of his father, but also weighed the same as his father at birth. He “also looks exactly like his father.”

“I love you so much, my baby! We are going to have so much fun,” wrote Meredith. “I can't wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever.”

Meredith revealed that she was nine weeks pregnant in anemotional and tears -filled praise for her husband, who was beaten and killed together with his brother, Matthew, suspected drunken driver month earlier.

“In less than three years of marriage we have created a family of five. It doesn't even sound possible, but I see it as the ultimate blessing,” Meredith said at the funeral service. “How happy I am to be the mother of John's three babies, our last is a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances.”

The couple also shares two other children: the 2-year-old daughter Noa and the 1-year-old son Johnny Jr. Matthew's wife Madeline Gaudreau also gave birth to the only son of the couple in December, four months after the death of the brothers.

Who was Johnny Gaudreau?

Johnny Gaudreau was a professional ice hockey wing, which played for the Calgary Flames And the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 31-year-old was prepared by the Flames in 2011 and played a total of 11 seasons at the Canadian ice hockey team until he was signed in July 2022 as an unlimited free agent forum Columbus.

Before he was prepared by the NHL, he played three seasons for the Boston College Eagles.

“The Johnny Hockey story began in Carneys Point, New Jersey, and went through Dubuque of the United States Hockey League to the campus of Boston College, where he won the 2014 Hobey Baker Award voted as the NCAA's best player, to the international stage, where he won a gold medal with the United States at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship, And On To The Nhl, “Gaudreau's NHL BIO Reads.

The resident of New Jersey learned how to skate by following a trail of cones of candy on the ice in Hollydell Ice Arena, where his father, husband, hockey director was.

The death of NHL star shocks the US. He is one of the hundreds of cyclists who are killed by vehicles every year.

What was the cause of death of Johnny Gaudreau?

Johnny and his younger brother Matthew were killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed against them while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, close to their hometown in Salem County.

The brothers Hadebeen in the city to serve as Groomsmen in the marriage of their sister in Philadelphia, which was planned for the next day. Both died after fatal injuries.

Sean Higgins, 44, drove north on a provincial road in a Jeep Grand Cherokee behind a sedan and SUV around 8:20 pm on Thursday evening. Higgins hit the brothers from behind while trying to pass two vehicles on the shoulder at a high speed.

He is currently confronted with six criminal persecution in the death of the brothers, including heavy manslaughter, reckless murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to reporting by the Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA Today Network.

Public prosecutors in New Jersey said there was no evidence that Higgins, who had an alcohol content in the blood about the legal limit, stopped after he had hit the brothers.

The lawyers of Higgins have formed movements to ask a number, if not all, of the charges against him, with the argument that public prosecutors no longer had information about the alcohol levels of the brothers who were assessed by a large jury.

The next hearing date of Higgins is planned for Tuesday 15 April. USA Today has contacted Higgins's lawyers for comment.

The women of the brothers have filed a lawsuit against Higgins after the crash that was arranged for a combined $ 500,000 intended to go to the care of their children. The sister -in -law also started JM Foundation in honor of Johnny and Matthewto to help promote youth hockey initiatives, as well as helping families affected by an impulse of an impulse.

Contributions: Brian Hedger, Cole Behrens, Nathan Hart and Bethany Bruner, Columbus Dispatch