



Chapel Hill, NC Fans get the chance to view the football program “Exercise as a Pro” by North Carolina under new head coach Bill Belichick Saturday, April 12 at 6.30 pm in Kenan Stadium. Fans get the chance to view the football program “Exercise as a Pro” by North Carolina under new head coachSaturday, April 12 at 6.30 pm in Kenan Stadium. Gates will open for the free open exercise at 5:30 PM The event, presented by Wegmans, will be led in the same way as open practices that the New England Patriots had then Belichick that NFL team coached to six Super Bowls. It will contain several periods of action, whereby an EMCEE in the stadium gives details about what will happen in every period. The spring schedule of UNC has 32 newcomers, including 18 transfers and 14 first -year students. After practice, players will be available for a short signature session; Fans are invited to come to the wall of the field to meet the 2025 Tar Heels when they leave the field. The event will also contain the new lawn of Kenan Stadium. The footprint, which has been converted in recent months, also has a synthetic turf to reflect the appearance of the natural lawn of Kenan Stadium of 2017-19. Numerous concessions are open on the hall, next to a beer garden on the terrace in the southeastern corner of the blue zone. April 12 will be a busy day on the campus, because several UNC atletie programs organize home events, including baseball, softball, men's golf and tennis for men and women. Carolina officially starts the 2025 season on Monday 1 September against TCU at 7:30 PM in Kenan Stadium. The schedule of the Tar Heels contains six home games and six road races, with three of those road matchups in the state. For up-to-date information about Carolina Football, follow us on Twitter (@ follow us on Twitter.Decoupling), Instagram (@uncfootball) and Facebook (Facebook.com/tarhelfootball). Practice as a professional parking details Public parking (available from 5 pm) – No reimbursement: Bell Tower Deck (Ada Parking)

Bowles Lot

Cardinal deck

Jackson -Dek

Manning fate Concessions Alcohol, in particular beer and wine, will be served at several locations at the Kenan Stadium during the spring of 2025.

Concessions will be sold along the North and South Cam run at the following locations: North Gate 2 Bojangles & Carolina Classics, 111-112 Walk by Brew Market & 111 Carolina Classics, South Gate 6 Carolina Classics & Section 130 Beer Portable/Domino's Pizza Kiosk Merchandise The merchandise of the Blue Zone Store will be open throughout the entire practice with standard priced Premium merchandise, as well as approval items up to 50% discount.

