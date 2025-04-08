Sports
Bryn Chyzyk to serve as General Manager of Und Hockey – Grand Forks Herald
Grand Forks for the first time in the history of university hockey, a team uses one of its assistant coaching lots to hire a general manager.
Bryn Chyzyk, 32, will lead the recruitment and schedule management of Und Leiden under the new coach Dane Jackson.
Chyzyk has been the general director of the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League for the past four seasons. He was appointed general manager of the year of the year in 2023.
Jackson said last week that he wanted to modernize the recruitment efforts of Und.
“In this rapidly changing college landscape we have to adjust,” Jackson said at his introductory press conference. “I would hire a person who is a GM/recruitment coach who will be dedicated to recruitment, schedule management, portal management.”
Chyzyk has built up a glowing reputation with coaches, scouts and agents for his work ethics, knowledge, reliability and ability to develop relationships.
“I am so excited to welcome Bryn Chyzyk to our coaching staff,” said Jackson. “The relationships he has been able to develop throughout the landscape of hockey will help us find the right types of players we are looking in our program at all levels of the game.”
They will be used immediately as und works to complete and build its 2025-26 selection for future seasons.
Chyzyk is the second rent of Jackson's staff. Jackson retains assistant coach Dillon Simpson from the previous staff.
Jackson has a full-time assistant coaching rental to make. That task has not yet been posted.
Chyzyk grew up in Virden, Man., And played four seasons in und 2012-16. He was an alternative captain of the NCAA National Championship-winning team of Und 2016.
“Thirteen years ago I made one of the best decisions of my life to choose to play for Und,” said Chyzyk. “The relationships created during my time were so impactful where my life is today. My family and I could no longer be excited to come back to the und -community and I am ready to run the ground.”
He returned to the program in 2019-2020 as a student assistant coach while going to Law School. Und went that season 26-5-4 and was number 1 in the purple ranking when the season was canceled because of the Coronavirus Pandemie.
In 2021 he joined Waterloo as director of Scouting. A year later he was appointed general manager.
Now he makes a university hockey history.
Others have held a general manager title. Theresa FEASTER is the managing director of Providence. But she is not one of the three countable assistants, so she cannot recruit from the campus.
Chyzyk is one of the countable assistants of Und and is expected to spend much more time on the road than on the ice.
However, Jackson indicated that Chyzyk would not only be in charge of recruiting.
“We hope that (the General Manager) will identify important boys and have done the work to have a good book about them and the person he is,” Jackson said. “Then, Simmer and I, and our other assistant coach who is on the ice, will work hard to go there. We are not just going to say that it is (the general manager). That's how we have always done it here. Four boys go and see exactly what we get.”
Jackson said that Chyzyk's experience will be valuable.
“His experience in winning a national championship and spending four seasons as a player at Und will bring a special knowledge of our program that we hope can be contagious for our current and future student athletes,” Jackson said.
