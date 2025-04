View Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Today Match Live on Jiohotstar

IPL 2025 PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Punjab Kings of Shreyas Iyer will take the Chennai Super Kings of Ruturaj Gaikwad on Tuesday in match no. 22 of the Indian Premier League 2025 in the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. The Punjab hosts are on the back of a 50-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals, while CSK is faltering on the whiplash of three consecutive losses, with the most recent handed over by RR.

Chennai's despair to go back to winning ways, in combination with Punjab's merciless treatment of opponents will merge on Tuesday for an exciting collision. Story continues under this advertisement PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: View here Here are all streaming -details for PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: When does PBKS versus CSK IPL 2025 Match take place? The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match takes place on Tuesday 8 April. The competition starts at 7:30 PM ist, with De Gooi planned before 7 p.m. ist. Where will PBKS versus CSK IPL 2025 Match take place? The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 competition takes place in the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh). Which channels will PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match broadcast? Story continues under this advertisement The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match is broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Where will live streaming for PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match be available? The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match is streamed live on the Jiohotstar app and website. PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025 Squad: Punjab Kings: Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Moss Khan, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glennn Maxwell, Azaveyaah,, Sombyah, Paveyah,, Bavahyah, Bavahyah, Azmatullah, Azmatullah, Azmatullah, Azmatullah, Azmatullah, Azmatullah, Azmatullah, Azmatullah, Azmatulah, Jansen Jansen, Suryansh, Shasank Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdep Singht, Arsht,, Arsh,,,,,, Singht,,,,,, Singht,,,,,, Singht,,,,, Singht,,,,,,,,,, Singht,,,,,, Singhtt, Kletttttt, Kalatt, Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur Story continues under this advertisement Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rashed, Andre Siddarth C, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Shivam Duube, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Sankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Ravindra, Kamlesh, Kamlesh, Kamlesh, Kamlesh, Jamie, Kamlesh, Jamie, Kamlesh, Jamie, Kamlesh, Jamie, Kamlesh, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie, Jamie Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmedabad, Khaleel Ahmed.

