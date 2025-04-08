



Cedar Falls, Iowa UNI football fans are invited to celebrate this year's spring with the spring of Uni's 2025. Organized at Cedar Falls High School Due to the current Uni-Dome Renovations, De Spring Game 2025 takes place on 3 May at 1 p.m. CT. Fans get their first chance to view the Panther team, including new head coach Todd Stepsis in this free event that is open to the public. The game will not be streamed, so the only way to take on the sights and sounds is personally at Cedar Falls High School on 3 May. The resistance process for the recurring Uni Football Season ticket holders has officially started. Please contact the UNI Ticket Office by calling (319) 273-4849 with questions about the re-confirmation of the Uni-Dome. Interested in new season cards? Deposits can be placed HERE And fans will come in the first time, the first, the first order after all the innovative seasonal card holders are sitting. Ticket office representatives are present to answer questions during the spring game. Uni football promotion can be followed on social media on Facebook throughout the season (Uni football), X (@Unifootball) and on Instagram (@unipanherfootball). The full schedule of 2025 and selection, together with the latest Panther and information can be found online on Unipanthers.com.

