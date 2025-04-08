



Lexington, Ky. Kentucky Mens Tennis (14-10, 5-7 sec) was passed by Eastern Illinois (6-22, 0-3 hl) in a Tuesday Double Header and claimed a few of 4-0 victories to complete the non-conference part of the regular season 2025. The cats were dominant in the game and took 12 set victories of 6-0 or 6-1. Matt Rankin mainly dominated the day and only dropped two games in three games. In the opening match, Kentucky used a few of 6-1 double winning on courts two and three to take an early lead. Rankin and Eli Stephenson added a few single points within a few seconds, each claimed 6-1, 6-0 victories over their Panther opponents. No. 50 Jack Loutit supplied the CLINCHING victory at the Top Court and fought through a heavy, three-set fight against birthplace Kid Zach White to take the game, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. After a short break, the two teams returned for the second game of the day and chose to start singles campaign. Rankin was again the first to end up and raced by his second singles match of the day without dropping a match, with the 6-0, 6-0 victory. Moments later, Martin Breysach would take out a 6-1, 6-0 win to give the home team a 2-0 lead. No. 58 Antoine GHIBAUDO WHITE WHITE at the Tophof, 6-1, 6-2, to bring the match within one point of the conclusion, so that no. 93 Jaden Weekes could close the deal with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at the court two. Kentucky will continue its five-match Huisstrek to end the regular season on Thursday, with no. 22 Oklahoma at 5 pm on 10 April. The cats will then organize Arkansas at 1 p.m. on 12 April to conclude the conference section of their schedule of 2025. The SEC tournament of 2025 is planned to take place next week, April 16-20, in the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, SC Follow the wildcats on the news about UK Mens TennisXAndInstagramOn @uklennennis. No. 36 Kentucky vs. Eastern Illinois (Match 1) Doubles results No. 18 Stephenson/Loutit (VK) vs. White/Aldaz (EIU) 5-2 (Unfamited) Breysach/Cosnet (UK) def. Hays/Wiggett (EIU) 6-1 Crivei/Rankin (VK) def. Cavilla/Planchard (EIU) 6-1 Order of Finishing: 3, 2 Singles Results No. 50 Jack Loutit (UK) def. Zach White (EIU) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 Charlelie Cosnet (VK) vs. Alex AURRAZ (EIU) 4-6, 6-3, 3-0 (unfinished) Eli Stephenson (VK) def. Ludolph Wiggett (EIU) 6-1, 6-0 Matt Rankin (UK) def. William Hays (EIU) 6-1, 6-0 Martin Breysach (VK) vs. Gui Cavilla (EIU) 6-3, 3-1 (Unfalidated) Eric Crivei (VK) vs. Fabien Planchard (EIU) 6-3, 5-1 (NOT SPOCED) Order of finishing: 4, 3, 1 No. 36 Kentucky vs. Eastern Illinois (Match 2) Doubles results 18 Stephenson/Loutit (UK) vs. White/Aldaz (EIU) 0-0 (Unfamited) Breysach/Cosnet (VK) vs. Hays/Cauvilla (EIU) 0-0 (Unfamited) Crivei/Rankin (VK) versus Wiggett/Planchard (EIU) 0-0 (Unfamited) Order of Finishing: NVT Singles Results 58 Antoine GHIBAUDO (VK) def. Zach White (EIU) 6-1, 6-2 93 Jaden Weekes Def. Alex Aldaz (EIU) 6-2, 6-2 Eli Stephenson (VK) vs. Ludolph Wiggett (EIU) 2-1 (unfinished) Martin Breysach (VK) def. William Hays (EIU) 6-1, 6-0 Matt Rankin (UK) def. Fabian Planchard (EIU) 6-0, 6-0 Eric Crivei (VK) vs. GUI Cavilla (EIU) 3-1 (unfinished) Order of finishing: 5, 4, 1, 2

