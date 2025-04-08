ECS Table Tennis Team Crowned Provincial Champions – Discoverstevan.com





The Estevan Comprehensive School Table Tennis team has returned from provincials with a championship title. It was very exciting. You should have heard them when we were announced, said coach Lindsay Collins. They all played very well. They represented ECS well, and I am really proud of them. The team participated in the provincial tournament this weekend and walked away with the top title after earning the highest number of points on multiple divisions. They are divided into categories, Collins explained. There is Grade 1112 Girls and Grade 1112 Boys, Grade 910 Girls, 910 Boys, and then we have mixed Doubles, Girls Doubles and Boys Doubles. Based on how they place in each of these events, they have awarded points. The highest total is the provincial champion. Collins said that table tennis has a long history at ECS. I took over in 2013, I think, but that went before. She said that interest in sport has remained stable over the years. It is always a decent group. This year we brought 11 children to provincials. In addition to provincials, the team competes for various other tournaments throughout the season. We have one in Estevan, and then there is Regina, Saskatoon, Stoughton. There used to be Fort Quappelle, but they had no one this year. Collins said that they also organize a tournament in January that is open to everyone. The team has been practicing twice a week since the start of the school year. We will practice Tuesday and Thursday from September, Collins said. Although provincials usually mark the end of the season, she said the athletes like to continue. That should be the end, but they don't want to be ready. So right. Some players in the team also participate in others at ECS, such as Badminton. Collins noted that there is a wide range of skills levels at competitors at the tournaments. Everybodys rated on a scale. Sask. Table tennis has a ttcan rating, she said. My highest student would have 500 and something. You start at 100 if you have never played before, and then, based on how you do that, your assessment will go up. ECSS Simon Chi was the highest rated player in the tournament. Collins is looking forward to the continuous success of the team while they are proud of their championship gains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.discoverestevan.com/articles/ecs-table-tennis-team-crowned-provincial-champions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos