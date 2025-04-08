Australian swimmer Madi Wilson, cricket player Matt Short Get Get Math





Last weekend, four -time Australian Olympic swimming medal winner Madi Wilson and the Australian cricket player Matt Short announced that they were married after they were engaged about 18 months ago. A video and photos of the wedding were Shared by the two on Instagram. The 30-year-old Wilson was a member of Australias 400 Freestyle Relay teams who won gold medals at the Rio and Tokyo Olympic Games, was in the Australias Silver Medal Winning Team in the 400 Medley Relay Relay in Rio and was a member of Australiaas Tokyo. Wilson focused primarily on Freestyle during the second half of her career, but also excelled in backstroke, including winning silver in 100 back at the 2015 world championships. Wilson was planning to participate in the Paris Olympic Games, but a pregnancy stopped her to participate. In August Wilson gave birth to her and Matts son, Austin. In addition to medailing at the Olympic Games, Wilson was part of eight relay teams that won gold medals and seven silver medals in four different Long Course World Championship meetings. Wilson announced her retirement by swimming last January. The 29-year-old Short has been a member of the Australia's National Cricket team since 2023. He is the leader of the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League and is a member of the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket, a six-team competition in the United States. The wedding images placed that Instagram was placed shows the two who participate in a ceremony in a garden environment and then pose for photos with each other and Austin. More images showed that it took a few photos on a beach.

