Freshmen who will play in 2025

Video: Experience Penn State Football's White Out Game -atmosphere
The White Out game of Penn State Football has become one of the best traditions of the University Football. Our video takes you at Beaver Stadium to experience it.
There are 16 real first -year students who will receive a dynamic, official introduction to Penn State Football this spring.
This group more than half of the most recently completed recruitment class of Penn State, which was registered at the beginning of January and experiences their first practice sessions at the university. Each is given a lead to find a role in the 2025 team that is expected to be arranged in the top five to start the season.
Regardless of the Nittany Lions'They expect to trust national status on real first -year contributions, possibly even a few big ones, because they almost always do that.
The re -established broad reception room, which has come under heavy criticism in recent years, is a good place to start.
Of course, these 15 spring exercises that lead to the blue -white game on April 26 in Beaver Stadium are still a start for this class. The other 11 real first -year students will start to appear next month and can still insist on playing time this fall.
Here are the rookies that most likely help Penn State's National Championship Drive immediately:
Penn State Football: Wide recipients Matt Outten, Koby Howard, Lyrick Samuel
Three first -year Wideouts make a splash through first spring training sessions.
Two of them certainly look, physically, to play immediately. Matt outen (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) and Koby Howard (5-11, 197) have already been built to succeed in the Big ten, if their skills allow it.
The Super-Lan, lanky Lyrick Samuel (6-4, 187) is said to have also disputed a number, emphasized catches early in the spring training courses.
Coach James Franklin praised them during a Media session last week in State College.
“When we looked at high school (OUTTEN), he was a broad receiver, he was a wildcat quarterback, he was a running back, he did it all …,” said Franklin. “Point returns, kick return, powerful guy, fast guy, explosive guy. We've seen the same things. But for those same reasons he is a bit raw like a broad receiver.
As for Howard, he “played almost all his life, so he is a little more refined in those areas,” said Franklin.
“Both (Outten and Howard) have already done a lot of fun for boys who should still be in high school.
The lions will also bring Jeff Exinor into Maryland in May or June, which could also insist a depth card place if he stays with receiver. He could also swing a tight end. He was mentioned on 6-2 and 220 pounds in the winter.
Cornerback, Daryus Dixson
Another early registered registered, Daryus Dixson was one of the highest rated members of this class and was well tuted in Powerhouse Mater Dei High in California.
His cornerback place is one of Penn State to date. But Dixson is good enough to insist on early playing time when the fall is relaxed, especially if injury aid is needed.
He should at least be an immediate difference in special teams.
LineBacker, Lavar Arrington II
Lavar Arrington II, the son of the former Penn State Great, seems to find his way quickly.
Arrington has the opportunity to hurry the passer and play a position of emergency (Linebacker) for the Lions. He was praised for his athletics, instincts and future by the former defensive coordinator Tom Allen in December and more recently through Defensive assistant Terry Smith.
He also thinks his 6-3, 212 pound frame quickly grow quickly. Even if he cannot crack the two-deep at the end of August, he is like another direct special teams that is a different special teams.
Late Enrollees: Malachi Goodman, Jeff Exinor, Jr.
Even freshmen who only register in June can quickly find playing time. Abdul Carter did exactly that in 2022.
Offensive Lineman Malachi Goodman, the rating prize of this recruitment class, can also contribute early, despite the leading role in another busy position group. Goodman (6-5, 320 pounds) could play a similar role last year as Cooper Cousins, who won a valuable backup and the center became the season.
Another late arrival to look at is Exinor, a well-trained, developed pass-catcher from the McDonough School. His chance can be fueled by a restructured receiver room in search of immediate contributions.
Frank Bodani treats Penn State Football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him via [email protected] And follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ydrpennstate.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
