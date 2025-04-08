Men Tennis catches CAA weekly awards





Wilmington, NC.The tennis of UNCWMEN collected both Coastal Athletic Association Weekly Awards on Tuesday afternoon and wipe the honor for the second time this season after beating Liberty, 5-2, and College of Charleston, 7-0, last week to extend their wintreak to six. Harold Huens The ruling CAA player of the year, was named CAA player of the week for the second time this season after a 2-0 week in No. 1 singles. Last Wednesday, Huensdeated Joaquin Almeida van Liberty 6-2, 6-2. The senior extended his profit reak to five and achieved the 48th victory of his career with a 6-3, 6-1 triumph against Mattia Bernardi from Charleston.huensaims Tobecome The 14th player in program history to achieve 50 career, singles victories. Theahawks' no. 1 doubles pairs from Jordi Domenech And Joseph Wayand Also earned CAA Doubles team of the week for the second time this season. Domenech and Wayandared A nationally arranged victory against Almeida and Siwinatauytayakulof Liberty last Wednesday, in which the number 52 Doubles team in the NCAA, 6-3 was defeated. On the Senior Day against Charleston last Sunday, Domenecandway achieved their fifth consecutive victory in number 1 Doubles. The link improved to 6-1 in the year with a 6-2 victory against Bernardi and Eddie VO. “Last week was a very special week in which we could get two excellent victories and honor some really great seniors,” said head coach Mait Dubois . “I am very happy that two of our senior leaders as well as being recognized by the CAA after a great week. Our group worked very hard and we appreciate it honored by our colleagues. Jordi and Joe have a great chemistry together and have played great. Harry continues to show that he is one of the best competitors in the country.” UNCW Heren Tennis 2024-25 weekly awards Joseph Wayand –Caaplayer of the Week (February 4)

Harold Huens And Lukas Steffen –CaaDoubles Team of the Week (February 4)

Sam Nicholson –CaaPlayer of the week (11 February)

Harold Huens –CaaPlayer of the Week (25 February)

Jordi Domenech And Joseph Wayand –CAA Doubles Team of the Week (March 25)

Harold Huens –CaaPlayer of the week (April 8)

Jordi Domenech And Joseph Wayand –CaaDoubles Team of the Week (April 8)

