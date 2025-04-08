Former goalkeeper of Pittsburgh Penguins was 67





Greg Millen, an old NHL goalkeeper and hockey analyst, died on Monday. He was 67. The NHL Alumni Association has not given any cause to announce his death On social media. Millen fitted in 14 NHL seasons with six different teams De Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. He ended his career 215-284-89 with a 3.88 goals against average. He also had 17 shutouts. After his playing career, Mill immediately slipped into the broadcast. He was at the Ottawa Senators during their inaugural season in 1992-93. During his temporary employment career, Millen was part of CBCS Hockey Night in Canada and the NHL on Sportnet. He treated three Olympic Games, two world cups hockey, 12 Stanley Cup Finals and 12 NHL All-Star Games. The Pittsburgh Penguins are expanding their sincere condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins -goalkeeper and NHL -broadcaster, Greg Millen, the team wrote in a statement On social media. Millen was a sixth round pick from the Penguins in 1977. George Gojkovich/Getty images Pittsburgh, PA – circa 1979: Goalie Greg Millen #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins defend the goal against the Washington Capitals during a National Hockey League match in the Civic Arena circa 1979 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty images) The blues echoed those feelings on social media. Millen spent parts of six seasons with St. Louis. Chris Pronger, a defender of the Hall of Fame, posted on social media: Sad Day Learning from Greg Millens Passing. He was one of the first NHL players with whom I communicated when I was in Peterborough. He was between NHL jobs and wanted to make some shots. Generous with his time and talk about the game. Today lost a great man. Rip Milly. In a statement, Sportnet said that for more than 30 years, Millen was a familiar and familiar voice in the houses of millions of Canadians. The network added: Like both a player and a broadcaster, Greg left an indelible mark on the sport, as well as everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, looking and listening to him. This content is imported from Twitter. You may find the same content in a different format, or you may find more information on their website.

